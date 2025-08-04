HEALTH Erik Menendez Released From Hospital, Returns to Prison After Undergoing Multiple Surgeries for 'Large' Kidney Stones Source: MEGA Erik Menendez was hospitalized recently due to large kidney stones. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 4 2025, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

Erik Menendez is back behind bars after being hospitalized for painful kidney stones. The convicted murderer briefly was admitted into a San Diego hospital last month to undergo multiple surgeries for what his attorney called a "serious medical condition."

Erik Menendez's Stepdaughter Confirms His Hospital Release

Source: @seterikmenendezfree/Instagram Erik Menendez has a close relationship with his stepdaughter Talia Menendez.

Erik's stepdaughter, Talia Menendez, confirmed the notorious prisoner had returned to his cell in a statement shared to her Instagram Story over the weekend. "My dad is out of the hospital and back at the prison, preparing for our upcoming parole hearing," the daughter of Erik's wife, Tammi, wrote. At the end of July, Talia used her social media platform to share a statement about Erik's health. "Today Erik had his second surgery due to complications with both kidneys having multiple large stones," she said at the time.

Erik Menendez's Wife 'Stressed' by His Health Woes

Source: @seterikmenendezfree/Instagram Erik Menendez married his wife, Tammi Menendez, in 1999.

Her mom had shared a similar message to X, explaining: "Today Erik had a 2nd surgery. This surgery was successful. He will need a 3rd surgery which will hopefully happen soon." Tammi, who tied the knot with her husband while he was in prison in 1999, continued: "Because Erik is in prison there are a lot of complications and delays with surgery. Tonight he remains nauseous and in pain however is recovering from surgery." Erik's wife thanked "everyone for their well wishes and prayers," as she admitted, "complications happen in surgery but this is a very stressful time for us." "Additionally, we are grateful to the CRT custody and medical staff who did their best during this difficult situation," she concluded.

Menendez Brothers' Lawyer Demands Erik's Immediate Prison Release

Source: MEGA Erik Menendez returned to prison after a brief hospital stay.

Erik's medical situation first made headlines after his lawyer Mark Geragos informed TMZ that he was seeking his client's immediate release from prison due to a medical emergency. "I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag. Erik is having a serious medical condition right now. I am not going to violate HIPAA or attorney client privilege, but if there is anybody that should be furloughed — especially right now a month before the hearing — it is Eric," Geragos said, urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to allow Erik to leave jail.

Source: MEGA Erik and Lyle Menendez could be released from prison later this month.