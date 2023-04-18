Meri Brown Accused Of Going Under The Knife By 'Sister Wives' Fans: 'Share What You've Gotten Done'
Meri Brown is looking better than ever these days, and while some are chalking it up to her split from Kody Brown, others suspect there may be another factor at play.
The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Saturday, April 15, to gush about another great day she's had alongside a smiling selfie. Dressed in a black long sleeve shirt that says "EPIC" on the front, Meri flashed her pearly whites while outside surrounded by greenery.
"Just over here having another epic day! 😎Happy Saturday!" Meri — who shares her only child, Leon, with her former partner — captioned the snap, which received both praise and skepticism.
"Can you share what you’ve gotten done?" asked one of the TLC star's fans, while another remarked: "She’s def had work done. [She] looks so different then when she was first on TV.”
Another wrote in the comments section, “You look fab! It’s amazing how good you look when you [lose] 200 pounds!! Have a great day!” referring to her and Kody's decision to "officially terminate" their marriage.
Though Meri didn't address the plastic surgery speculation, fans chimed in suggesting she could have gotten Botox and had a facelift. Others noted she possibly just edited the photo with a filter.
This wasn't the first time Meri has been accused of going under the knife. After she posted a photo back in July 2022, prompting fan speculation, she clarified at the time that her appearance was "Just Invisalign and sunburn haha!”
Some of Meri's fans may be spot on with the assumption that she looks brighter since ridding herself of Kody following their years-long demise.
After more than 30 years together, Meri and the Brown patriarch revealed they called it quits in January.
They noted in their statement that they felt compelled to speak out about the status of their relationship after they seemed to hint at their break up during a Sister Wives: One on One special.
"There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody," she wrote in part via her Instagram caption. "I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him."