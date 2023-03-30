Sister Wives' Meri Brown Hints At Coping With 'Moments In Life Where Things Just Don't Go As Planned' After Kody Brown Split
Meri Brown has some sage advice.
After going through several hurdles of her own — including a catfishing scandal and publicized split, to name a few — the Sister Wives star picked up on a few ways to cope with the uncertainty of life.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, March 30, Meri asked her more than 800k followers, "Have you ever had those moments in life where things just don't go as planned?"
"Here's what I like to call the 3 P's of change, and they are pause, pivot and protect," Meri offered.
Starting with the first "P," the reality star told her fans to take a moment to themselves when things start to get "crazy." After one's mind is more clear, Meri suggested one makes the pivot needed to get to where one wants to go.
"Most importantly, protect yourself. Protect your heart. Protect your brain. Protect your surroundings. If you wouldn't let someone into your home, don't let them into your head," she instructed.
Meri captioned her inspirational message: "Thinking this morning about how different life is now than what I had planned, and the things that are important to me and have helped me through this season. Pause, pivot, and protect are so important and help ground me. I just wanted to share with you!"
The 52-year-old likely took her own advice following the demise of her marriage to Kody Brown, which fans of the TLC stars got to watch in recent seasons after the ex-couple hit a major bump in their relationship following Meri's online romance with someone who she perceived to be a man.
Despite going to therapy to work on their relationship, Kody admitted he no longer felt a desire to pursue his first wife anymore. And while Meri stood by the father of her daughter's side in the years following the scandal, their marriage was hanging on by a thread until the patriarch recently admitted he didn't consider himself married to her anymore.
In early January, shortly after the former flames all but confirmed their end in a special, Meri announced she and Kody "made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship."
"During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love," she concluded.