'He's Scared': Michael Cohen Disses Donald Trump for Pulling Out of Civil Fraud Trial Testimony

Trump's attorney Chris Kise also gave some more details as to why the politician bailed.

"There is really nothing more to say to a Judge who has imposed an unconstitutional gag order and thus far appears to have ignored President Trump's testimony and that of everyone else involved in the complex financial transactions at issue in the case," he said in a statement to NBC.

He continued: "There were no defaults, no victims and no fraud ... Under such circumstances, there is no valid reason for President Trump to testify further in this case."