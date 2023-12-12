OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'He's Scared': Michael Cohen Disses Donald Trump for Pulling Out of Civil Fraud Trial Testimony

michael cohen scared donald trump testify
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 12 2023, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Michael Cohen called out Donald Trump for not testifying in his civil fraud trial on Monday, December 11.

“He’s scared, and he’s rightfully scared,” Cohen said in an interview on CNN. “Everybody’s talking about how, you know, potentially, ‘The lawyers gave him the right advice, that he finally took the right advice.’ Knowing Donald for a decade-and-a-half, I can assure you it had absolutely nothing to do with advice of counsel.”

Article continues below advertisement
michael cohen scared donald trump testify
Source: mega

Michael Cohen claims Donald Trump was 'scared' of testifying in his civil fraud trial.

The former president, 77, was expected to take the stand, but on Saturday, December 9, he went on a rant and said he would not be showing up after all.

“As everyone knows, I have very successfully & conclusively testified in the corrupt, Biden directed, New York state attorney general’s rigged trial against me,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Article continues below advertisement

“Based on the above, and the fact that our unassailable final expert witness has been so strong and irrefutable in his testimony, which will conclude on Tuesday, & that I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say other than that this is a complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt, that will do nothing but keep businesses out of New York, I will not be testifying on Monday,” he added in a different post on December 10.

michael cohen scared donald trump testify
Source: mega

Michael Cohen used to work alongside Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's attorney Chris Kise also gave some more details as to why the politician bailed.

"There is really nothing more to say to a Judge who has imposed an unconstitutional gag order and thus far appears to have ignored President Trump's testimony and that of everyone else involved in the complex financial transactions at issue in the case," he said in a statement to NBC.

He continued: "There were no defaults, no victims and no fraud ... Under such circumstances, there is no valid reason for President Trump to testify further in this case."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
michael cohen scared donald trump testify
Source: mega

Michael Cohen has frequently lashed out at Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

michael cohen scared donald trump testify
Source: mega

Donald Trump was supposed to testify in his case on December 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's niece Mary Trump, who has been vocal about her controversial family member, recently spoke out about how people should not vote for him in the 2024 election if he's the Republican nominee.

"It would be the end of American democracy. America would become a leading autocratic nation in the world and we would be, therefore, emboldening countries like some of those you mentioned earlier, North Korea, China, but also the pro-autocratic tendencies of countries that haven't entirely lost their way, but are well on their way to, like Hungary and Turkey," she said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.