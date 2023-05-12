Michael J. Fox Praises His Wife for Dealing With the 'Burden' of His Parkinson's Struggles: 'Everything I Go Through, She Goes Through'

"Tracy’s the smartest person I know. She’s learned to deal with a lot of stuff," explained the Emmy winner, 61. "How frustrating it must be to have to bear the burden of something that isn’t her burden. She shares it with me. She not only shares it with me, she takes on more than I take on. Everything I go through, she goes through."

Fox recalled the very moment her informed his wife, 62, of his medical issue, sharing that she simply responded by whispering to him, "In sickness and in health."