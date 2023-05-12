Michael J. Fox Praises His Wife for Dealing With the 'Burden' of His Parkinson's Struggles: 'Everything I Go Through, She Goes Through'
Michael J. Fox wouldn't be where he is today without the support of wife Tracy Pollan.
In his AppleTV+ documentary, Still, the actor discussed his past, career and journey with Parkinson's disease, noting that when he was diagnosed in 1991, the actress' life changed as well.
"Tracy’s the smartest person I know. She’s learned to deal with a lot of stuff," explained the Emmy winner, 61. "How frustrating it must be to have to bear the burden of something that isn’t her burden. She shares it with me. She not only shares it with me, she takes on more than I take on. Everything I go through, she goes through."
Fox recalled the very moment her informed his wife, 62, of his medical issue, sharing that she simply responded by whispering to him, "In sickness and in health."
The duo first met in 1985 on Family Ties, where Pollan played his character's girlfriend. At the time, things stayed platonic since she was in a relationship with Kevin Bacon — however, Fox couldn't deny his attraction, so he made a playful jab at her.
"The moment she said her first line, I detected a little garlic, and I seized the opportunity to have a little fun at her expense," he spilled, noting she didn't react to his joke. "Her expression didn’t even change. But looking me in the eye, she said slowly, 'That was mean and rude and you’re a complete f****** a******.'"
Fox was taken aback by the interaction since "nobody talked to me that way" due to his surging fame.
"This woman was completely unintimidated by whoever I thought I was. A pig is a pig no matter how many hit movies he’s just had. She was joking, but I didn’t get it because no one would ever joke with me like that. I was never the butt of any jokes," the Back to the Future star explained. "She just poked through that and called me out. In that moment, I fell in love with her."
Two years later, in 1987, the two reconnected when they were both cast in the movie Bright Lights, Big City, and since they were both single at the time, a romance quickly materialized. By 1988, they tied the knot, and the couple now share son Sam, 33, 28-year-old twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler and 21-year-old daughter Esmé.