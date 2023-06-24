No. 1 Dad! Michael J. Fox's Cutest Moments With His 4 Kids: Photos

On May 14, the Michael J. Fox Foundation founder celebrated his wife for Mother's Day alongside his kids at a restaurant.

"Happy Mother's Day. Every day we’re together is a love fest. You're the best!! We love you the mostest!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Michael penned.

In response, fans gushed over The Secret of My Success star's recently documentary, Still, which was released just two days before.

"Not that you’ll see this but your documentary was truly inspiring and an incredible watch. You motivate a lot of people including myself. Fight on and wishes to Tracey on a Happy Mother’s Day too," one fan said about the film, which details Michael's Parkinson's struggle, while another raved, "Wishing you all the best 💜 just watched 'Still' and cried all over it… saw my own father in every single frame; the difference is that you have your sense of humour that kept you going; my father gave up on everything, but we keep fighting for him 💪🏻💜."