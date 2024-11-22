Emotionless Mika Brzezinski Returns to NYC With Husband Joe Scarborough After Controversial Visit With Donald Trump: Photos
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are back in New York City after catching loads of heat for meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago mansion earlier this month.
The Morning Joe co-hosts were photographed with bags in hand on Wednesday, November 20, heading back to their place in the Big Apple.
In photos obtained by OK!, Brzezinski could be seen staring emotionless into a paparazzo’s camera while wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt, black pants, matching boots and had a coat thrown over her shoulders like a cape.
The female broadcast journalist held a black tote and her phone in one hand, with a red purse in the other.
Brzezinski had her blonde hair styled with a slight curl at the end and didn't wear any visible jewelry.
Meanwhile, Scarborough — who was dressed in a navy blue suit jacket over a lighter shade button-up — smiled slightly while walking near his wife.
Scarborough and Brzezinski's trip back home came just two days after they revealed during the Monday, November 18, episode of their morning talk show that they met with Trump at his Florida estate.
"Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him," Brzezinski confessed earlier this week. "For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we? Five years of political warfare has deeply divided Washington and the country."
Revealing he and Trump discussed various issues in the country — including abortion, mass deportation, threats of political retribution against political opponents and media outlets" — Scarborough admitted: "It’s going to come as no surprise to anybody who watches this show, has watched it over the past year or over the past decade that we didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of issues and we told him so."
Brzezinski added, "what we did agree on was to restart communications," before claiming, "in this meeting, President Trump was cheerful. He was upbeat. He seemed interested in finding common ground with Democrats on some of the most divisive issues."
Brzezinski and Scarborough faced backlash from both liberal and conservatives, many of whom questioned the pair's journalistic talents after the visit seemed hypocritical considering the spouses have compared Trump to Hitler and berated him for the way he treats women.
"Maybe they’re not journalists in the true sense," The View panelist Sunny Hostin accused. "Maybe they’re saying that they’re opinion journalists. But we have to remember that Trump is the guy who ushered in the era of fake news."
Megyn Kelly also had some unkind words for Brzezinski and Scarborough during her self-titled talk show on Monday.
"I searched for a way to respond appropriately and I called on my 10 years as a litigator in addition to my now 20 [years] as a journalist," she ranted. "And I think I found the perfect phrase: 'Go f--- yourselves! Go f--- yourselves, you dishonest jokes of faux journalists.'"