Joe Scarborough Claims There Was a 'Massive Disconnect' Between Social Media Reactions and 'Real Life' After Donald Trump Visit
Joe Scarborough wasn't bothered by the backlash after he and wife Mika Brzezinski chose to have a meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago after his 2024 election win.
On the Tuesday, November 19, installment of Morning Joe, he revealed the criticism he received for his "cordial" sit-down with the president-elect mostly came from social media.
"I will say, first of all, thank you to everyone who was so kind last night," Scarborough began. "Yesterday I saw for the first time what a massive disconnect there was between social media and the real world because we were flooded with phone calls from people all day, literally around the world, all very positive, very supportive, ‘I understand what you did…’ etcetera, etcetera."
"But once in a while I would get a text or call from someone going, ‘Oh, man, I hope you’re doing okay.’ I would call them back, Eddie Glaude was one of them," he continued. "I’d go: ‘Are you on Twitter?’ And he goes, ‘I am.’ I’d go ‘Well I’m not so we’ve had a good day. Mika had a wonderful event and it’s fantastic.’ All of us will do the best we can do and we’re all working towards a better America."
"Take it day by day, people," Brzezinski chimed in, referring to the upcoming days of the Trump presidency.
"Day by day," Scarborough agreed. "Again, you can predict the future by shaping the future."
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, claimed Scarborough and Brzezinski congratulated him on running a "flawless campaign" during their meeting.
"We talked about various Cabinet members — both announced and to be announced," he added. "As expected, they like some very much, but not all. The meeting ended in a very positive manner, and we agreed to speak in the future. I expect this will take place with others in the media, even those that have been extremely hostile."
However, a few co-hosts on The View weren't quite as sold on the need for the visit.
On the Monday, November 18, episode of the chat-fest, Sunny Hostin said she didn't believe they needed to "sit down for 90 minutes at Mar-a-Lago and kiss his ring to be able to speak truth and to be able to cover a story."
Ana Navarro said, "I think there’s a lot of people who are probably looking at what Joe and Mika did and find it opportunistic. There are people who change their stripes, or maybe their spots, I should say, today, depending on who is in power and what benefits them. I don’t know that that’s what they are doing, and to me, it’s a to-be-determined situation."