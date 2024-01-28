What Is Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Net Worth? How the 'Jersey Shore' Alum Lost His Millions

At the peak of his success, Sorrentino made a whopping $150,000 per episode and had a net worth total $10 million. In addition to being on Jersey Shore, which ran from 2009-2012, Sorrentino starred on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2010.

He also made money on his DVD fitness series, vitamin line and a clothing line.

Unfortunately, due to his eight-month jail sentence and several poor investments, a court filing from 2018 listed his net worth even lower than $300,000.