What Is Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Net Worth? How the 'Jersey Shore' Alum Lost His Millions

mike the situation sorrentino
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 28 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

From the Jersey Shore to a jail cell.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino’s net worth is $300,000. The reality TV star, who rose to fame on MTV’s Jersey Shore, was previously estimated to be worth a $2 million, however, in 2018 he was charged with evading taxes on $9 million in income.

mike the situation sorrentino
Source: MEGA

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is famous for being on 'Jersey Shore.'

At the peak of his success, Sorrentino made a whopping $150,000 per episode and had a net worth total $10 million. In addition to being on Jersey Shore, which ran from 2009-2012, Sorrentino starred on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2010.

He also made money on his DVD fitness series, vitamin line and a clothing line.

Unfortunately, due to his eight-month jail sentence and several poor investments, a court filing from 2018 listed his net worth even lower than $300,000.

mike the situation sorrentino
Source: MEGA

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is a father-of-two.

In an interview from 2023, Sorrentino, who has since become sober, revealed he spent about $500,000 on cocaine and oxycodone at the peak of his partying days.

The father-of-two — who is married to Lauren Sorrentino — now makes money off of his recently released memoir Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison.

In the book, the 41-year-old described his dependency on prescription pills, as well as the jail sentence he served after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

While promoting the project at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, Calif., the celeb spoke to The Messenger about his time behind bars.

mike the situation sorrentino
Source: MEGA

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino married Lauren Sorrentino in 2018.

"I think when I entered into the prison system, everyone liked me," he shared. "The guards liked me. The people doing the processing liked me."

Sorrentino acknowledge the guards likely "knew [his] story," but he assured this was not the reason he got special treatment.

mike the situation sorrentino
Source: MEGA

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino served eight months in prison for tax evasion.

"They sensed someone who was trying to turn over a new leaf. They sensed someone that was trying to do the right thing," he explained.

They were like, 'Wow, this guy is trying to do the right thing.' People started to look out for me," Sorrentino noted. "I got extra food. I got extra TV time. I got the better mattress. I was able to sit down in the cafeteria room where most inmates didn't have a seat."

Source: OK!

He added: "I'm not going to say that I got any special privileges, but because I was well-liked, I was taken care of."

Mike concluded with a warning: "Prison is a bad place. You're not able to take care of your family or pay your bills and it's a very uncomfortable situation.”

