Millionaire Kylie Jenner Slammed for 'Embarrassing' Herself by Doing an Ad for Skin Care Product: 'Never Enough Money'

photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Fans found it odd that the Kylie Cosmetics founder would promote a brand unrelated to hers.

By:

April 12 2025, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

Millionaire Kylie Jenner shocked her fans when she posted a Medicube ad via TikTok. Though the beauty mogul was praised for doing her “job” as an influencer, many viewers thought her ad was in poor taste.

As the star applied her Medicube serum to her face, she used another facial product from the brand to “absorb the skin care and iron out fine lines and wrinkles.”

Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Viewers heavily debated if millionaire Kyle Jenner should have done the Medicube ad.

Though Jenner told her fans that she and bestie Stassie Karanikolaou visited the company’s pop-up event days prior, she hashtagged “paid partnership” in her caption.

Fans couldn’t believe the star, whose net worth, according to Forbes, is $710 million, would resort to influencing products unrelated to a Kardashian-found brand.

“It’s weird that you’re promoting a skincare line and getting paid for it when you have your own skincare line,” one viewer wrote in the millionaire’s comments.

millionaire kylie jenner slammed embarrassing ad skin care
Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Some viewers supported the beauty mogul for doing her job as an influencer.

“It’s kind of embarrassing for her,” added another.

“Never enough money. That’s how the rich stay rich,” said a third.

One viewer started a thread conversation after asking, “How are they so rich still doing ads?”

One fan of Jenner’s responded, “Money never sleeps,” adding, “Rich people stay rich by always working.”

millionaire kylie jenner slammed embarrassing herself ad skin care
Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

One fan asked: 'How are they so rich still doing ads?'

The debate about the beauty mogul posting an ad continued with many back-and-forth debates. While some felt it’s a necessity to “always have money flowing from different outlets,” others refused to jump on board.

Internet users also scrutinized the Kylie Cosmetics founder for looking “tacky” in the 1999 Versace dress she wore to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in January.

kylie jenner slammed embarrassing ad skin care
Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner said she was a 'paid partner' for Medicube.

The star shared her own concerns about the busty look during an episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, April 10. In the episode, Jenner called her mom, Kris Jenner, to ask if she should have worn the dress or if it was too revealing.

Though Kris reassured her that the plunging Versace fit was perfect for the event, some viewers thought it was “too much,” especially since she was the date of Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Kylie and Timothée have been dating since 2023 — and according to an inside source, they’re hot and heavy.

millionaire kylie jenner slammed embarrassing ad for skin care
Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

The beauty mogul was also ridiculed for the revealing Versace dress she wore to the 2025 Golden Globes.

“Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie, that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together,” the source revealed to a news outlet.

“They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later,” the insider added.

