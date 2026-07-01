Mindy Kaling Was 'Happy for Weeks' After Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Told Her She Didn't Need to 'Lose 30 Pounds': 'They Don't Think I'm a Fat Load'

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Mindy Kaling gushed to Amy Poehler about being "happy for weeks" following her and Tina Fey's weight loss advice. Kaling told the story from when she and Peohler first met on the June 30 episode of the "Good Hang" podcast. "I don’t know why I remember this story, and I’m not proud of it," the 47-year-old told Poehler. "I don’t know why it would possibly come up with two women that I admire...but we were somewhere and I was like, ‘Yeah, I just want to lose 30 pounds.'"

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'Amy and Tina Don't Think I'm a Fat Load'

Source: MEGA Mindy Kaling met Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey while guest writing on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Kaling met Fey and Poehler while she was guest writing on an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2005. According to her retelling of the story, Fey and Poehler both halted in their tracks, clamoring to stop Kaling from embarking on such a dramatic weight loss. "What, that's too much weight," they immediately told her. “I remember I was so happy for, like, three weeks after that," the Mindy Project creator recalled. "I was like, ‘Wow, Amy and Tina don’t think I’m a fat load.’ I was so happy, [like] even in the aughts, you guys were like, ‘What, are you crazy?’”

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Source: MEGA Mindy Kaling recalled feeling 'so happy' for weeks after they gave her the sound advice.

Kaling referred to Poehler and Fey as her "heroes," noting that she would never forget the kindness they showed her, even when they had just met. "You could have easily been like, ‘We don’t ever think about it. We’re naturally thin,’” Kaling said. “It was a kindness for you to acknowledge that, so I could see that in my heroes. It is really fascinating and nice that culture has changed so much.” Poehler and Kaling recalled fad diets being all the rage when they met in the mid-2000s.

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Source: MEGA Mindy Kaling has since gone on to lose a fair amount of weight.

Between Weight Watchers, Keto and Paleo, it seemed everyone was being pressured to be thinner and thinner. And the comedians had the added weight of appearing on camera. "We were, just like everybody else, were constantly trying to figure out everybody’s relationship to being on camera," Poehler remembered. "I do think that for better or for worse, what women do for each other and to each other is they talk about their bodies to each other." Since rising to stardom in the early 2000s as a writer and actress on The Office and having those candid conversations with Fey and Poehler about her body, Kaling has indeed accomplished her 30-pound weight loss.

Mindy Kaling's Weight Loss

Source: MEGA Mindy Kaling said her recent weight loss was no longer for 'vanity reasons.'