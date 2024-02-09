Richa Moorjani Gushes Over Working With Mindy Kaling on 'Never Have I Ever': 'The Way She Leads a Set Is Unprecedented'
Richa Moorjani was happy to have had the chance to work with Mindy Kaling on Neflix's hit show Never Have I Ever.
The actress gushed over collaborating with the comedian while exclusively chatting with OK! at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on January 31.
“It was a dream come true,” Moorjnai said of collaborating with Kaling, who created the teen series. “It was such an education on how to not just be an actor, but also how to be a leader.”
The 34-year-old worked with The Office alum throughout the four seasons of the show, in which she played protagonist Devi Vishwakumar’s cousin Kamala Nandiawada.
“The way she leads that set is just so unprecedented. And when you have a woman of color like that, who's in charge and handles everything, she really sets an example for everybody,” she shared.
The final season of Never Have I Ever premiered in June 2023. When asked about what she missed from the set, Moorjani confessed, “Honestly, it feels like a lifetime ago.”
“I grieved it. I'm still grieving it. It was the project of a lifetime, but then I got to move on to another project of a lifetime, which was Fargo. I'm just really grateful to have done all of that and to see what happens next.”
As for what's to come, Moorjani revealed, “Well, Fargo just finished all 10 episodes. And now I'm looking for the next thing, but I'm being very picky.”
Additionally, the celeb raved about attending the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert and explained why she it was an honor to be a guest.
“I actually really wanted to be here last year, but I'm so in awe of the work that they do. They're really leading the movement to raise awareness about heart disease. I actually didn't even know much about it. It's so important that we talk about it because cardiovascular disease is actually the number one killer of women,” she explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“And I think that's something that is really important to know because it is preventable,” she concluded.
Other celebrity guests at the event included: Mickey Guyton, Sherri Shephard, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, Francia Raísa, Heather Dubrow, Samira Wiley, Mira Sorvino, Bellamy Young and Susan Lucci. Additionally, Demi Lovato performed a series of songs for the audience.