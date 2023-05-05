Miranda Lambert Admits Her Husband Brendan McLoughlin Does 'All the Cooking & Cleaning' in Their Household
Miranda Lambert got very lucky when she married Brendan McLoughlin!
While promoting her new cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B******' Kitchen, the country superstar revealed her husband is quite the homemaker while she brings home the bacon out on the road.
"He's like, 'Wait a minute, I do all the cooking and cleaning. How do you have a cookbook?'" Lambert said of their household dynamics. "It's been funny to mix worlds because this kind of cooking is definitely not what he's used to and what he's grown up around."
"He's very much Italian influenced, being from New York, and he's amazing at that pasta and sauce," the blonde beauty explained of McLoughlin. "I don't think he ever had cornbread [before me]. And now he has had so much more cornbread since he met me."
The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary after marrying in 2019 — only a few months after meeting on the set of Good Morning America where Lambert was performing and McLoughlin was on patrol.
“It’s nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized," an insider said of the chart topper's decision to wed a non-celebrity. "They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate."
However, just like any couple, the two have their ups and downs, especially now that McLoughlin is no longer on the force. "He doesn't have much income coming in, if any, and is forced to go to her if he needs anything, like new clothes or a six-pack of beer," the insider explained. "It's awkward, especially when it happens in front of their friends."
"He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh," the source continued.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Lambert.