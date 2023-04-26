Miranda Lambert 'Loves' that Husband Brendan McLoughlin 'Isn't in the Spotlight' Despite Rumors of Money Causing Strain on Relationship
Lucky in life. Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin still appear to be in the honeymoon phase four years after saying "I Do."
Following the demise of her marriage to Blake Shelton, which came to an end in 2015, Lambert now appreciates a partner whose life isn't constantly under the watchful eye of the public, according to a source.
"Miranda loves having a husband who isn’t in the spotlight and doesn’t even care about things like that," a source told a news publication of the couple, who wed in 2019 after knowing each other for three months.
Calling the former law enforcement officer "low-key and down-to-earth," the insider explained Lambert and McLoughlin "couldn’t be a more perfect match" because the songstress is the same way.
“It’s nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized," added the source. "They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate."
The insider gushed that the lovebirds "still feel like newlyweds" despite being married for "a few years."
The "Drunk" singer, 39, and her now-husband, 31, first met in November 2018 when McLoughlin was stationed near where she was performing on Good Morning America.
The duo had a rough start to their romance considering days after meeting, McLoughlin welcomed his son, Landon, with Kaihla Rettinger. Meanwhile, McLoughlin was engaged to Jackie Bruno when he and Rettinger conceived their child, his former fiancée's mom reportedly claimed to a news outlet in February 2019.
And while Lambert and McLoughlin managed to weather the scandal together, their apparent picture-perfect relationship is not without new troubles.
A source previously dished that money was a point of contention for the husband and wife after McLoughlin retired from his job as a New York police officer in 2020 to devote himself full-time to Lambert.
"He doesn't have much income coming in, if any, and is forced to go to her if he needs anything, like new clothes or a six-pack of beer," said the source. "It's awkward, especially when it happens in front of their friends."
Meanwhile, Lambert has made her appreciation for her husband known, gushing in a June 2022 interview: "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."
Us Weekly spoke to a source about the couple's relationship.