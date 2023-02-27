Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Hunky Husband Brendan McLoughlin As He Shows Off Bulging Biceps During Workout
Miranda Lambert doesn't seem to mind showing off her main man to the world.
The country crooner took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 26, to gush over her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, as he showed off his impressive biceps and physical fitness during a workout with his brothers.
"The McLoughlin brothers gitten after it! Bunch of bad a**es," Lambert wrote with three fire emojis alongside a video of the former policeman squatting while lifting a hefty weight and running on a treadmill.
The adoring post comes nearly a month after the happy couple celebrated four years of wedded bliss after tying the knot in 2019. To mark the important anniversary, the CMA winner treated her followers to multiple shirtless snaps of McLoughlin.
"Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕," Lambert penned in the sweet note to her spouse. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍."
Fans thanked the blonde beauty for giving them a glimpse of the ex law enforcement officer's fit physique. "Yes thank you for the last two 😍😂," one of Lambert's followers wrote. "Congratulations! And Thanks for the last 2 pictures!" another penned gratefully.
- Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Family Trip To Texas With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: 'Pics Are Blurry But Memories Won't Be'
- Miranda Lambert Posts Shirtless Photo Of Husband Brendan McLoughlin & Pokes Fun At Their Age Gap
- Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Step Out For Date Night At The 2023 Grammy Awards — See The Sweet Pic!
McLoughlin's abs have become quite the fixture on Lambert's social media. Before the duo took to the the red carpet at the Grammys, the 39-year-old shared a photo of her shirtless partner while poking fun at their eight year age difference.
"How @brendanmcloughlin starts Grammy day," she wrote alongside a snap of the 31-year-old shirtless after just having gone for a run, before sharing another picture of herself lounging in bed a sipping coffee adding, "How I start Grammy day, 31 verses 39 💀😂🤠."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When asked in a recent interview about why she posts sultry snaps of McLoughlin, she explained, "We don't post that much, we're really bad at it, but we're trying to get better. If you look like that, you got to share your gift."
"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two sh**s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," Lambert made clear in a 2022 interview about not caring what the public thinks. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."