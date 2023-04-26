Miranda Lambert Shares Her & 4-Year-Old Stepson's Sweet 'Tradition': 'It's About Making Memories'

"I've been making that bunny cake — it's the first picture in the whole book. I made it for the first time I think in second grade," she spilled. "I literally make it every Easter. It's super fun, and it's a feel-good thing. I've been making it since I was a little girl."

And while she confessed she used to "make the bunny cake" for her adult crew, she was over the moon to finally be able to share it with a little one.

"M stepson's 4-and-a-half, and I make the bunny cake with him now," Lambert said. "So it's really, it's our tradition. This whole book is about carrying on traditions and making memories."