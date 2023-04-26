Miranda Lambert Shares Her & 4-Year-Old Stepson's Sweet 'Tradition': 'It's About Making Memories'
Miranda Lambert is giving some rare insight into the relationship she has with 4-year-old stepson Landon.
The superstar and husband Brendan McLoughlin — who shares the tot with an ex-girlfriend — never post pictures of the little boy, but she revealed that being in the kitchen with her main guys is always a joyous occasion.
The country crooner, 39, touched on family life during the Tuesday, April 25, appearance on CBS This Morning, where she gave the scoop on her new cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet?.
"If you think about it, some of the biggest moments in your life, it's all about the food," she explained of what inspired her to share recipes. "And if something terrible happens, it's all about the food. It's just a way to show love."
The blonde beauty noted the book is "really more about the stories" and "what food went with the memories" as opposed to a traditional cookbook.
The Grammy winner also highlighted some of her favorite things to make, most notably an adorable holiday-themed dessert.
"I've been making that bunny cake — it's the first picture in the whole book. I made it for the first time I think in second grade," she spilled. "I literally make it every Easter. It's super fun, and it's a feel-good thing. I've been making it since I was a little girl."
And while she confessed she used to "make the bunny cake" for her adult crew, she was over the moon to finally be able to share it with a little one.
"M stepson's 4-and-a-half, and I make the bunny cake with him now," Lambert said. "So it's really, it's our tradition. This whole book is about carrying on traditions and making memories."
As OK! previously reported, the Texas native and her husband started thinking about expanding their family late last year.
"Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step."