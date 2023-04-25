Miranda Lambert Cuddles With Husband Brendan McLoughlin During Romantic Trip To Georgia — See Photo

Lambert and McLoughlin recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary after first meeting in 2018, which is when the 31-year-old was on patrol during the singer's Good Morning America appearance. "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y'all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍🤠," the blonde beauty gushed in an Instagram post that featured a shirtless photo of her man.

Despite being seemingly head over heels in love, the two have had their fair share of struggles, as Lambert's career has seen continued success while McLoughlin left the force.