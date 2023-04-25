Miranda Lambert Cuddles With Husband Brendan McLoughlin During Romantic Trip To Georgia — See Photo
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are feeling the love in Georgia!
The country superstar took to Instagram on Monday, April 24, to share a sweet snap of herself and her husband cuddled up while taking in the sights of Savannah during a romantic trip.
"Savannah GA🧡," Lambert — who rocked a denim jacket, floral top and dark glasses — captioned the picture, which showed her cozying up to the former law enforcement officer, who looked casual in a white T-shirt.
"Good lookin people!" one fan penned in the comments section, while a second gushed over the adorable duo, "Yallllll are just 😍😍😍😍."
Lambert and McLoughlin recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary after first meeting in 2018, which is when the 31-year-old was on patrol during the singer's Good Morning America appearance. "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y'all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍🤠," the blonde beauty gushed in an Instagram post that featured a shirtless photo of her man.
Despite being seemingly head over heels in love, the two have had their fair share of struggles, as Lambert's career has seen continued success while McLoughlin left the force.
"He doesn't have much income coming in, if any, and is forced to go to her if he needs anything, like new clothes or a six-pack of beer," an insider spilled. "It's awkward, especially when it happens in front of their friends."
"Giving him a salary like she does her roadies would solve the issues," the source continued. However, because she has not given him a specific amount, the ex-cop has been stuck in this awkward position, and "it's driving Brendan crazy."
Despite money issues, Lambert has been focused on their happiness and not paying any attention to what people think.
"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two s**** about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," she made clear last year. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."