Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Family Trip To Texas With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: 'Pics Are Blurry But Memories Won't Be'
Howdy! Miranda Lambert was filled with joy as she updated her fans about a family trip to Texas via Instagram on Wednesday, February 22.
The country singer and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, headed back to Lambert's roots during a visit to her home state to see the couple's loved ones and longtime friends.
"Lately in Texas….🌮🍺☀️😎🧡," the "If I Was A Cowboy" vocalist wrote alongside a series of photos, which all featured the southern belle's charming smile.
"We Sunday Funday’d and Taco Tuesday’d our a**es off," Lambert joked.
"Got to spend some time with little bro @lukelambert and bro in law @marc.allende and some good old friends. Me and @wadebowen have been friends for over 20 years and we finally sat down and wrote a song together for the first time yesterday in the Texas sunshine," the award-winning artist's caption continued of her exciting adventure.
"Well actually 2 songs. And one of them we might have rhymed George Strait with chicken fried steak. Prolly my fav rhyme ever! 😂👏," she quipped.
"I have a lot of new smile lines after these last few days in ATX! Sorry y’all some of these pics are blurry but the memories won’t be," the ex-wife of Blake Shelton continued.
One pal the partners met up with on the trip provided further details on how much of a blast the Texas vacation was, commenting, "it was fun, even tho we didn’t know what was going on @ that second place 😂 let’s do it again soon 💚."
Lambert and McLoughlin's heartwarming trip to Texas comes nearly one month after the longtime lovebirds marked their anniversary together.
"Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕," the 39-year-old expressed alongside a photo of herself being held in the arms of the shirtless retired police officer.
"Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍," she joked.
The dynamic duo tied the knot in 2019, four years after Lambert's divorce from Shelton was finalized.
Lambert doesn't have any children of her own, however, she is a proud stepmom to McLoughlin's 4-year-old son, Landon, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger.