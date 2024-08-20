Miranda Lambert and Her 'Hot Cop' Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Romance Began as 'Pen Pals' After Meeting on Set of 'GMA'
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have quite the unusual love story, but perhaps that's what makes it special.
During a guest appearance on the Monday, August 19, episode of Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the country singer reflected on the early days of her relationship with the retired cop — whom she's now been married to for almost six years.
While many of Lambert's fans know she first met McLoughlin on the set of Good Morning America in 2018, when the former NYPD officer was working security during the "Wranglers" singer and her band, the Pistol Annies, performance on the ABC talk show, the blonde beauty shared a bit more information on what followed.
As the story goes, band member Angeleena Presley was supposedly the first to spot McLoughlin in his uniform, referring to him as the "hot cop" before assumingely encouraging Lambert to pursue him as a possible new love interest.
While speaking with Jelly Roll's wife on the podcast, Lambert, 40, revealed her team later invited McLoughlin, 32, to attend one of her upcoming shows, but only provided him with a singular ticket — forcing him to arrive solo.
"No plus one. He came by himself," the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer — who was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011-2015 —recalled. "We met up after, hung out and talked, and there wasn't an agenda, really... He was super cool, and we just talked and kept in touch."
While "in touch" to some people might mean phone calls, texting and such, Lambert had a different approach.
"We wrote each other literal letters, like, old-school," the "Drunk" singer shared. "I was like, 'Do you wanna be pen pals?' He was like, 'Letters with a pen?'... He's eight years younger, so that was really mind-blowing to him."
Lambert and McLoughlin seemed to click instantly, as they tied the knot in January 2019 — just three months after meeting.
"He's from a law enforcement and first responder family. Our attitudes sort of, like, they aligned. And he's someone in my life that's not a 'yes' person," she explained. "I don't believe in surrounding yourself with 'yes' people at all and I don't do that. I don't think it's healthy, mentally."
Plus, Lambert appreciates how her husband is able to keep her in line when she occasionally needs to be put in place.
"Brendan's just very honest, and he's a harsh New Yorker, and I like that because he just tells it like it is," she admitted. "He doesn't sugarcoat. He calls me on my s---."