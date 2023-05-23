Miranda Lambert Makes Rare Remark About Ex-Husband Blake Shelton 8 Years After Split

Miranda Lambert is crediting her mom's famous meatloaf as what won over the hearts of her current and ex-husband, Brendan McLoughlin and Blake Shelton, respectively.

“[My mom] claimed that [her meatloaf recipe will get you married] and so now that’s a thing,” the Grammy-winning artist joked during her Tuesday, May 23, appearance on the "Biscuits and Jams" podcast. “She always says, ‘It’s the loaf that’ll getcha the ring,’ and I mean, it worked for me twice, so there’s that.”