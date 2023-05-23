Miranda Lambert Makes Rare Remark About Ex-Husband Blake Shelton 8 Years After Split
Miranda Lambert is crediting her mom's famous meatloaf as what won over the hearts of her current and ex-husband, Brendan McLoughlin and Blake Shelton, respectively.
“[My mom] claimed that [her meatloaf recipe will get you married] and so now that’s a thing,” the Grammy-winning artist joked during her Tuesday, May 23, appearance on the "Biscuits and Jams" podcast. “She always says, ‘It’s the loaf that’ll getcha the ring,’ and I mean, it worked for me twice, so there’s that.”
Lambert continued to boast of her mom Bev's magic recipe: “Everybody that knows our friend group … knows if you’re getting serious with someone, you either bring ’em to Bev Lambert’s house to have the loaf, or you make it for them yourself.”
Not only has the recipe worked on Shelton, who married Lambert in 2011 before splitting in 2015, but also the songstress' new husband, whom the "Drunk" singer wed in 2019.
Meanwhile, Lambert comically added that “there’s, like, 10 cases where people either brought ’em to Mom’s and then got engaged, or made the meatloaf and then got engaged.”
“I don’t know, it’s just like a little spell. There’s something in there," she concluded with a laugh.
Lambert's rare remark about her ex-husband — who went on to marry Gwen Stefani — comes after their headline-making divorce years ago.
“This is not the future we envisioned,” the country singers said in a statement at the time after they began dating in 2006. “And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”
Lambert later addressed how strange divorce can be in the spotlight, admitting during an interview last year: "I wasn't prepared for that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I don't think anybody is. And it's not nice sometimes, but I think you got to take it with a grain of salt," she said on CBS News, per E! News.
Luckily, Lambert found love again with the former cop. As for what they do to keep their marriage fresh — aside from eat Bev's meatloaf — Lambert spilled earlier this month: "Communication and laughing together I think is the secret, secret sauce."
Us Weekly reported on Lambert's remark about her ex-husband.