Miranda Lambert Turns ACM Awards Into Date Night With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Friends of the duo admire their love story and ability to find balance. "It’s nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized," an insider said. "They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate."

Although the pair glow in photos, they're not free of marital problems. "He doesn't have much income coming in, if any, and is forced to go to her if he needs anything, like new clothes or a six-pack of beer," the insider explained. "It's awkward, especially when it happens in front of their friends."

"He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh," the source continued.