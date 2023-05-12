Miranda Lambert Turns ACM Awards Into Date Night With Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert dazzled in blue at the ACM Awards. The country star was spotted walking the red carpet alongside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The "Bluebird" singer showed off her signature blonde locks and wore a blue gown with a matching pair of heels, while McLoughlin looked dapper in a black velvet blazer and slacks.
The picture-perfect moment was full circle for Lambert, who is the most nominated artist in ACM history. She expressed some excitement during the pre-show, saying the ceremony brought her "home" to Texas.
The couple turned the songstress' work event into a convenient date night, and the lovebirds have spent the past few days gushing over their romance on social media. OK! previously reported Miranda gushed over her fourth wedding anniversary via Instagram. "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕," the CMA winner wrote in the loving post alongside a photo of herself and a shirtless McLoughlin. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍."
Lambert's affectionate caption followed the former New York City police officer's social media dedication to her. "Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambertIt’s always an honor to be called your husband. You’re the most beautiful person inside and out," he penned.
Friends of the duo admire their love story and ability to find balance. "It’s nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized," an insider said. "They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate."
Although the pair glow in photos, they're not free of marital problems. "He doesn't have much income coming in, if any, and is forced to go to her if he needs anything, like new clothes or a six-pack of beer," the insider explained. "It's awkward, especially when it happens in front of their friends."
"He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh," the source continued.