Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Cozy Up During Rare NYC Outing — See Photos
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin took their love to the place where it all began!
On Tuesday, April 25, the married couple made a rare outing together in New York City as the country crooner continued to promote her new cookbook.
Lambert stunned in an electric blue button-up dress with her blonde locks down while cozying up to the former police officer, who looked dapper in a white T-shirt, jeans and a dark blazer.
The trip to the Big Apple comes four years after the couple met while McLoughlin was an NYPD officer patrolling outside of Good Morning America — where the blonde beauty was performing. The two didn't waste any time, going on to marry only a few months later.
"Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕," Lambert gushed in a January Instagram post alongside photos featuring a shirtless McLoughlin. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍."
Now that the two have been together for quite some time, the couple is eager to expand their family. “Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future," an insider revealed to a news outlet.
- Miranda Lambert Cuddles With Husband Brendan McLoughlin During Romantic Trip To Georgia — See Photo
- Battle For Blake? Gwen Stefani Being 'Iced Out' Of Nashville By Miranda Lambert & Her 'Mean Girl' Posse
- Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Hunky Husband Brendan McLoughlin As He Shows Off Bulging Biceps During Workout
“Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step," the insider continued.
The 39-year-old has plenty of practice with kids, as McLoughlin is already a father to 4-year-old son Landon with ex Kaihla Rettinger.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“They keep that part of their life private out of respect for Landon’s mother, but they’re both very much part of his life,” the insider explained. “They just celebrated Brendan’s birthday and had a low-key celebration. They’re very much homebodies so when they’re not on the road they love to just spend time at home with their pets.”