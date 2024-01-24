OK Magazine
Britney Spears Goes on Bizarre Rant About Salt After Admitting She 'Loves to Make People Uncomfortable': Photos

Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 24 2024, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Gimme More... salt?

Britney Spears is back to her typical antics — which include posting strange rants on Instagram that make little to no sense and showing off her dance moves in front of the camera.

britney spears bizarre rant salt instagram uncomfortable photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears went on an odd rant about salt in her latest Instagram post.

"When people say we honestly don’t give a s--- … I'm like, 'why are you telling me ???' You think I give a flying ??? Cause the pick me cards are in the kitchen and this b---- chooses SALT 🧂!!!" the 42-year-old captioned a video uploaded to the social media app on Tuesday, January 23.

Spears continued: "I love you all !!! There’s honestly so many different kinds of salt 🧂 y'all !!! The other day I tried pink salt and it was really sweet !!! I absolutely hated it … it came from Maui … I’m not sure if they sell that exact one in California !!!"

britney spears bizarre rant salt instagram uncomfortable photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The singer seemed to have a large sweat stain displayed on her chest.

"It translates to what makes it better … well I don’t hear a f------ thing with salt 🧂 !!!" she oddly concluded.

Accompanying Spears' bizarre caption was a video of the "Toxic" singer twirling around in a hot pink tank top, black shorts and knee-high black heeled booties.

britney spears bizarre rant salt instagram uncomfortable photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star donned a hot pink tank top, black shorts and knee-high black heeled boots.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
One of The Woman in Me author's dogs could be seen in the background of the clip, in addition to an apparent sweat stain largely displayed in a circle on Spears' chest.

Spears' latest Instagram post comes roughly one week after she briefly deleted her account. She reactivated it soon after, though her profile has since been set to private.

britney spears bizarre rant salt instagram uncomfortable photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears posed naked on a beach in a photo shared Wednesday, January 17.

Shortly after, the "Circus" hitmaker returned to social media with a bang, as she shared a photo of herself completely naked on a beach, with only two small diamond emojis just barely covering her private areas.

"Just landed in French Polynesia!!!" Spears wrote alongside the Wednesday, January 17, upload of her bare body.

Source: OK!

During the early hours of the morning on the following day, the mom-of-two posted once again, this time sharing a video of herself dancing to "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster the People.

"Before dinner at Catch two nights ago!!! Dancing like I should everyday of my life!!!" Spears penned at the time.

Spears later seemed to hint at her awareness of social media users being concerned with her alarming content, as she declared, "I love making people feel uncomfortable," in a post shared on January 23.

