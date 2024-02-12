OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mitt Romney
OK LogoNEWS

Mitt Romney Blasts Joe Biden and Donald Trump for Sidestepping Debates: They 'Don't Want People to See How Old They Are'

mitt romney dfnad trump joe biden pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 12 2024, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Mitt Romney is now weighing in one Donald Trump and Joe Biden's ages ahead of the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement
mittromeny
Source: mega

Mitt Romney spoke out about Joe Biden and Donald Trump's ages.

“This is a democracy of the United States of America. We need to hear from the people who want to be president and see if they have mental capacity and see what their positions are on issues,” Romney said to AP. “It’s one thing to say you passed a competency test. But it’s another thing to actually have the American people listen to you debate.”

“People always find excuses for why they don’t want to debate. But you got a couple of old guys that don’t want to have people see how old they are,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Biden and Trump's mental capabilities have been talked about in the past few weeks, especially after Robert Hur's scathing report was released in early February.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden
Source: mega

Joe Biden was recently described as an elderly man.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden “did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended (‘if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?’), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began (‘in 2009, am I still Vice President?’),” the report stated.

“He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died [May 2015]. And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. Among other things, he mistakenly said he ‘had a real difference’ of opinion with General Karl Eikenberry, when, in fact, Eikenberry was an ally whom Mr. Biden cited approvingly in his Thanksgiving [2009] memo to President Obama," the report continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris also responded to speculation that Biden, 81, is not all there mentally.

“I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris replied, adding that everyone who sees her on the job “walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead.”

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris joe biden step in
Source: mega

Kamala Harris said she is 'ready to serve' as president if needed.

MORE ON:
Mitt Romney
Article continues below advertisement

Harris previously told Katie Couric her thoughts on if Biden is equipped for the job.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"The age thing, voters are concerned. According to almost every poll, that is an issue. And I was curious to get your take on this – four years ago, I think it was a rally in Detroit, and then-candidate Biden was at a rally with you, Cory Booker and Gretchen Whitmer…He says, ‘Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else. There's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of the country.’ And I wondered, when you heard that, if you thought that was a four-year bridge or an eight-year bridge?” Couric asked Harris.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly calls kamala harris incestuous dinner joe scarborough
Source: mega

Kamala Harris recently spoke about Joe Biden's age.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

“I want to get to the heart of what I think you're raising, which you have said is his age. So let's talk about that. I spend a lot of time with Joe Biden, be it in the Oval Office or the Situation Room. And I can tell you, this is someone who is tireless in terms of working on behalf of the American people…And it is because of all of that that we have been able to pass transformational work, bipartisan work. When we've been able to do it, a large part of it is because Joe Biden – I've watched him – sits in that Oval Office with the leaders on the two sides and helps people figure out that compromise is actually a good thing and solutions are a good thing. I've been in the Oval Office when heads of state from around the world, in particular our allies, call up Joe Biden and ask for his advice, and he gives it," the politician said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.