Mitt Romney Blasts Joe Biden and Donald Trump for Sidestepping Debates: They 'Don't Want People to See How Old They Are'

“This is a democracy of the United States of America. We need to hear from the people who want to be president and see if they have mental capacity and see what their positions are on issues,” Romney said to AP. “It’s one thing to say you passed a competency test. But it’s another thing to actually have the American people listen to you debate.”

“People always find excuses for why they don’t want to debate. But you got a couple of old guys that don’t want to have people see how old they are,” he added.