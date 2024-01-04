'RHOSLC' Star Monica Garcia Screams at Her Mother in Shocking Leaked Video After Her Double Life Was Exposed: Watch

Darnell accused her daughter of not "playing nice" with the other women on the hit Bravo series.

"The only thing that you did was unite those four a-------, that’s the only thing that you did," she added, appearing to refer to fellow cast members Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose.

"How can you forget that your job is to get on air time, to get into as many scenes as possible?" Darnell continued, telling her she just needed to be an "actress" and "pretend like all is right in the world."