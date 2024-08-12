OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Ann Coulter Rips Donald Trump Apart for Being an 'Awful Person' — But Reveals She's Still Voting for Him

ann coulter still voting donald trump
Source: mega

Ann Coulter revealed she's voting for 'awful' Donald Trump.

By:

Aug. 12 2024, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though Ann Coulter has been a critic of Donald Trump for quite some time, she shockingly revealed she is supporting him in the 2024 election.

Washington Journal where host Peter Slen asked Coulter: "Who are you going to vote for this in election?"

Coulter replied, “Donald Trump, because if he loses he will be running again in four years and then he will have lost four successive elections for us. Truthfully, I really like his choice of J.D. Vance, which I recommended back in May. Can’t trust Trump as far as I can throw him, but I do trust J.D. Vance to care about the left behind people.”

Article continues below advertisement
ann coulter still voting donald trump
Source: mega

Ann Coulter said she's voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Slen then noted how Coulter wrote the 2016 book In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! before she changed her mind about the ex-president, 78.

“I wish Republican politicians would read it. I gave a copy to some of my favorite Republicans,” she said. “I do think the 2016 Trump campaign, it was one of the greatest campaigns in world history – in part because it really changed the Republican Party to a party I preferred.”

Article continues below advertisement
ann coulter still voting donald trump
Source: mega

Ann Coulter praised Donald Trump's campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

“So I loved Trump coming out and saying, ‘Oh, I’m rich and going to fix the country.' But the main reason, and if you read the book, by the way, I make it very clear that personally, Trump is an awful, awful person. We are making an exception this one time because we need a wall on the border," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
ann coulter still voting donald trump
Source: mega

Ann Coulter called Donald Trump an 'awful person.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Coulter, 62, previously spoke ill about Trump when someone asked what the businessman could do to take "America back."

"Maybe he could die?" Coulter asked the person.

Article continues below advertisement
ann coulter still voting donald trump
Source: mega

Ann Coulter previously predicted Donald Trump would win the race.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

In January, Coulter said Trump would come out on top when it was him versus President Joe Biden — before he dropped out in July.

"How many people who voted for Biden in 2020 have since switched to Trump?" she posted via X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time.

"If there are ANY, it’s a lot fewer than: 1) those who voted for Trump but who’ve since died (older white people), 2) immigrants who turned 18 in the last 4 yrs and will vote (minorities), 3) Republicans who voted for Trump in 2020, but have since changed their minds over, e.g. his behavior in the GA runoffs, and the 2022 'red wave,'" she continued. "Losing election after election for the GOP by demanding that Republicans run on the 'stolen 2020 election,' e.g. Blake Masters, Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano, Adam Laxalt, Don Bolduc, Joe Kent, etc."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.