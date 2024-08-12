Ann Coulter Rips Donald Trump Apart for Being an 'Awful Person' — But Reveals She's Still Voting for Him
Though Ann Coulter has been a critic of Donald Trump for quite some time, she shockingly revealed she is supporting him in the 2024 election.
Washington Journal where host Peter Slen asked Coulter: "Who are you going to vote for this in election?"
Coulter replied, “Donald Trump, because if he loses he will be running again in four years and then he will have lost four successive elections for us. Truthfully, I really like his choice of J.D. Vance, which I recommended back in May. Can’t trust Trump as far as I can throw him, but I do trust J.D. Vance to care about the left behind people.”
Slen then noted how Coulter wrote the 2016 book In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! before she changed her mind about the ex-president, 78.
“I wish Republican politicians would read it. I gave a copy to some of my favorite Republicans,” she said. “I do think the 2016 Trump campaign, it was one of the greatest campaigns in world history – in part because it really changed the Republican Party to a party I preferred.”
“So I loved Trump coming out and saying, ‘Oh, I’m rich and going to fix the country.' But the main reason, and if you read the book, by the way, I make it very clear that personally, Trump is an awful, awful person. We are making an exception this one time because we need a wall on the border," she continued.
Earlier this year, Coulter, 62, previously spoke ill about Trump when someone asked what the businessman could do to take "America back."
"Maybe he could die?" Coulter asked the person.
In January, Coulter said Trump would come out on top when it was him versus President Joe Biden — before he dropped out in July.
"How many people who voted for Biden in 2020 have since switched to Trump?" she posted via X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time.
"If there are ANY, it’s a lot fewer than: 1) those who voted for Trump but who’ve since died (older white people), 2) immigrants who turned 18 in the last 4 yrs and will vote (minorities), 3) Republicans who voted for Trump in 2020, but have since changed their minds over, e.g. his behavior in the GA runoffs, and the 2022 'red wave,'" she continued. "Losing election after election for the GOP by demanding that Republicans run on the 'stolen 2020 election,' e.g. Blake Masters, Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano, Adam Laxalt, Don Bolduc, Joe Kent, etc."