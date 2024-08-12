Ann Coulter Rips Donald Trump Apart for Being an 'Awful Person' — But Reveals She's Still Voting for Him

Though Ann Coulter has been a critic of Donald Trump for quite some time, she shockingly revealed she is supporting him in the 2024 election.

Washington Journal where host Peter Slen asked Coulter: "Who are you going to vote for this in election?"

Coulter replied, “Donald Trump, because if he loses he will be running again in four years and then he will have lost four successive elections for us. Truthfully, I really like his choice of J.D. Vance, which I recommended back in May. Can’t trust Trump as far as I can throw him, but I do trust J.D. Vance to care about the left behind people.”