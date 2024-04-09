OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Morgan Wallen
OK LogoNEWS

Morgan Wallen's Ex KT Smith 'Praying' Singer's Arrest Was 'Just a Slipup' as She Wants 'the Very Best for Him'

morgan wallen kt smith praying arrest slipup wants best
Source: @jombo_imkt/Instagram; MEGA
By:

Apr. 9 2024, Updated 4:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Morgan Wallen, your ex KT Smith "Thought You Should Know" she's "praying" for you after your recent arrest.

The country star's former fiancée spoke out less than two days after the father of her 3-year-old son, Indigo, was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Article continues below advertisement
morgan wallen kt smith praying arrest slipup wants best
Source: MEGA

Morgan Wallen's ex is 'praying' he gets back on a good path.

After Wallen was released from police custody, a report surfaced claiming his irresponsible behavior could have been caused by her surprise wedding to now-husband Luke Scornavacco earlier this month, as they eloped just days after getting engaged.

"Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," Smith declared in a statement obtained by a news publication.

Article continues below advertisement
morgan wallen kt smith praying arrest slipup wants best
Source: MEGA

Pictured: Morgan Wallen's mug shot after his recent arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

The social media influencer continued: "I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slipup and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior."

Wallen and Smith had quite the rocky relationship, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if the "Last Night" hitmaker was sour about his son's mother marrying another man.

Article continues below advertisement

The exes first started dating in 2016, with the "More Than My Hometown" singer popping the question later that year.

Wallen and Smith never married, however, as they called off their engagement in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement
morgan wallen kt smith praying arrest slipup wants best
Source: @jombo_imkt/Instagram

Morgan Wallen is reportedly upset about another man raising his son.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite ending their wedding plans, the pair continued their on-again, off-again romance and welcomed Indigo in July 2020 before ending their relationship for good later that year.

Now that Smith has moved on with someone new — and sealed the deal by getting married — a source said the country crooner isn't handling the heartbreak too well.

MORE ON:
Morgan Wallen
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Whatever happened at that bar had to be reality hitting him in the face over losing the love of his life," an insider dished. "Morgan has never gotten over her even though he couldn’t stay faithful to her. And now another man is going to be raising his son."

"Of course he knew they were engaged and eventually going to get married — but eloping just days after they got engaged?" the confidante pointed out.

Article continues below advertisement
morgan wallen kt smith praying arrest slipup wants best
Source: MEGA

Morgan Wallen shares his 3-year-old son, Indigo, with KT Smith.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Wallen was arrested after witnesses saw him "pick up [a] chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward" on Sunday night, April 7.

The "Chasin' You" vocalist was standing on the rooftop of a Nashville bar when he launched the object, with the item landing just three feet away from two police officers. He was eventually released from jail during the early hours of the morning on Monday, April 8.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The Daily Beast was first to obtain a statement from Smith.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.