Morgan Wallen's Ex KT Smith 'Praying' Singer's Arrest Was 'Just a Slipup' as She Wants 'the Very Best for Him'
Morgan Wallen, your ex KT Smith "Thought You Should Know" she's "praying" for you after your recent arrest.
The country star's former fiancée spoke out less than two days after the father of her 3-year-old son, Indigo, was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
After Wallen was released from police custody, a report surfaced claiming his irresponsible behavior could have been caused by her surprise wedding to now-husband Luke Scornavacco earlier this month, as they eloped just days after getting engaged.
"Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," Smith declared in a statement obtained by a news publication.
The social media influencer continued: "I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slipup and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior."
Wallen and Smith had quite the rocky relationship, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if the "Last Night" hitmaker was sour about his son's mother marrying another man.
The exes first started dating in 2016, with the "More Than My Hometown" singer popping the question later that year.
Wallen and Smith never married, however, as they called off their engagement in 2019.
Despite ending their wedding plans, the pair continued their on-again, off-again romance and welcomed Indigo in July 2020 before ending their relationship for good later that year.
Now that Smith has moved on with someone new — and sealed the deal by getting married — a source said the country crooner isn't handling the heartbreak too well.
"Whatever happened at that bar had to be reality hitting him in the face over losing the love of his life," an insider dished. "Morgan has never gotten over her even though he couldn’t stay faithful to her. And now another man is going to be raising his son."
"Of course he knew they were engaged and eventually going to get married — but eloping just days after they got engaged?" the confidante pointed out.
As OK! previously reported, Wallen was arrested after witnesses saw him "pick up [a] chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward" on Sunday night, April 7.
The "Chasin' You" vocalist was standing on the rooftop of a Nashville bar when he launched the object, with the item landing just three feet away from two police officers. He was eventually released from jail during the early hours of the morning on Monday, April 8.
The Daily Beast was first to obtain a statement from Smith.