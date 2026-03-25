TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Grace Zeros in on 'Track-Like' Markings Outside Nancy Guthrie's Home as She Remains Missing Source: @nancygrace/youtube;@savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Grace and a forensic expert say strange, track-like markings outside Nancy Guthrie's home are a significant clue. Lesley Abravanel March 25 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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As the case of missing Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, continues to baffle investigators, true crime podcaster Nancy Grace dnd forensic experts have zeroed in on specific physical evidence at the Guthrie home that resembles a trail or "track-like" markings. After showing photos of what appear to be a trail or track marks of some sort observed in the driveway near a rocky area close to Nancy’s Tucson, Ariz., home on the Tuesday, March 24, episode of “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” podcast, the former prosecutor zoomed in on the markings. Photos show distinct, parallel, or paired markings. Online sleuths and guests on true crime shows have speculated they could be from a wheelchair, a heavy dolly, a tool cart a dragging garbage can, or a wagon, possibly used to transport Nancy, who has mobility limitations.

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'How Was the Scene Handled?'

“Very concerning how this scene was treated. How was the scene handled? When were the tracks left behind? Extremely significant,” the podcast host said. Joe Scott Morgan, professor of forensics at Jacksonville State University, speculated on the marks' significance, suggesting that they may indicate a garbage bin or a wheelchair used to transport the matriarch. “Looking at these, Nancy, actually now you take a look at that larger, that panoramic view of the tracks, you can actually appreciate that It's got what we refer to as a propelinear track . . . looking at this, and there’s been a lot of speculation about this…it’s got a very specific wheel base," Joe Scott mused. "What can we deduce from that? I’ve heard people say it’s a wagon. Don’t think it’s a wagon. I think it’s probably two-wheeled — that could be a trash bin, I’ve heard a lot of chatter about that.”

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Are the Marks Relevant?

Source: @chillinois/X; @nancygrace/youtube Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Joe Scott also said it could be tracks of a wheelchair. “This looks like you’re talking about two wheels. So what could generate that?” Pima County Sheriff’s officials have stated that these specific track markings are not relevant to the active FBI task force probe, but Joe Scott disagreed. While public interest has focused on these markings, law enforcement has officially downplayed their connection to the case.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The sheriff claims the marks are not important to the case.

"If they didn’t do testing of the tracks in the beginning, it’s a problem," Joe Scott said. “You can't go back and undo what you haven’t done. And the fact that he — the sheriff — has stated that these are of no consequence, I beg to differ, sir. They are of significant consequence. Because every bit of information you can glean from the scene is important to the investigation, “ he said. The investigation has included a masked suspect seen on doorbell camera footage, blood spatter on the porch belonging to Nancy and a "mixed" DNA sample found at the home. Still, these tracks were not officially considered part of the crime.

Source: MEGA A neighbor recently spoke about how his dogs woke him up in the middle of the night amid Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.