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Savannah Guthrie Makes Unexpected Decision Regarding Personal Security on 'Today' Set, Insider Reveals

photo of savannah guthrie and hoda kotb
Source: mega

The morning show host's mom was allegedly abducted from her home on February 1.

April 21 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie reportedly declined NBC's offer to beef up security inside 30 Rock and Studio 1A amid her mom's disappearance.

The Today star, 54, "doesn’t want a bodyguard sitting outside her office or walking her through the halls," a source told celebrity journalist Rob Shuter.

"She wants to feel normal at work," the insider said, per a Monday, April 20, post on Shuter's Substack.

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Security Is Tight at NBC

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image of Savannah Guthrie was absent from work for two months.
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie was absent from work for two months.

They explained "there is extra security at the show and throughout NBC right now," with the building being "locked down tighter than usual."

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, and investigators believe she was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the middle of the night.

The 84-year-old's blood was found at the scene and a terrifying masked man was captured on her front porch around the time she vanished.

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image of 30 Rock is not letting anyone without a pass into the building.
Source: mega

30 Rock is not letting anyone without a pass into the building.

The same insider revealed "access is stricter than ever" at the iconic television studio.

"No pass, no entry — no exceptions," they clarified, dishing, "even longtime staff are being turned away if they don't follow protocol."

But Savannah has decided against having a dedicated bodyguard to keep watch when she's inside her office.

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'She's Protected'

image of Savanna Guthrie resumed her hosting duties on April 6.
Source: today/youtube

Savannah Guthrie resumed her hosting duties on April 6.

"She wants to walk in, do her job, and not feel surrounded by fear," the source added. "She’s protected. But she’s not giving up her normal life."

The morning show host notably returned to Today earlier this month after a two-month hiatus following her mom's alleged kidnapping.

In an emotional interview prior her return, Savannah explained why she decided to go back to work as her mother remains missing.

'I Can't Not Come Back'

image of 'I don't know if I'll belong anymore,' the anchor confessed to pal Hoda Kotb.
Source: today/youtube

'I don't know if I'll belong anymore,' the anchor confessed to pal Hoda Kotb.

"It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not," she said. "But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now."

She continued, "I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful. And when it’s not, I’ll say so. I have been so grateful to have this family. I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family. And I want to be with my family."

The mom-of-two admitted, "I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try. I would like to try. I’m not gonna be the same, but maybe it’s like that old poem, more beautiful in the broken places."

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