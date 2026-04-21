Savannah Guthrie Makes Unexpected Decision Regarding Personal Security on 'Today' Set, Insider Reveals

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Savannah Guthrie reportedly declined NBC's offer to beef up security inside 30 Rock and Studio 1A amid her mom's disappearance. The Today star, 54, "doesn’t want a bodyguard sitting outside her office or walking her through the halls," a source told celebrity journalist Rob Shuter. "She wants to feel normal at work," the insider said, per a Monday, April 20, post on Shuter's Substack.

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Security Is Tight at NBC

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie was absent from work for two months.

They explained "there is extra security at the show and throughout NBC right now," with the building being "locked down tighter than usual." Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, and investigators believe she was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the middle of the night. The 84-year-old's blood was found at the scene and a terrifying masked man was captured on her front porch around the time she vanished.

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Source: mega 30 Rock is not letting anyone without a pass into the building.

The same insider revealed "access is stricter than ever" at the iconic television studio. "No pass, no entry — no exceptions," they clarified, dishing, "even longtime staff are being turned away if they don't follow protocol." But Savannah has decided against having a dedicated bodyguard to keep watch when she's inside her office.

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'She's Protected'

Source: today/youtube Savannah Guthrie resumed her hosting duties on April 6.

"She wants to walk in, do her job, and not feel surrounded by fear," the source added. "She’s protected. But she’s not giving up her normal life." The morning show host notably returned to Today earlier this month after a two-month hiatus following her mom's alleged kidnapping. In an emotional interview prior her return, Savannah explained why she decided to go back to work as her mother remains missing.

'I Can't Not Come Back'

Source: today/youtube 'I don't know if I'll belong anymore,' the anchor confessed to pal Hoda Kotb.