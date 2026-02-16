NEWS Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie Case 'Understands' Interest in Son-in-Law Tommaso Cioni, Confirms 'Nobody' Has Been Ruled Out Source: NBC News/YouTube; Nancy Guthrie/Facebook Reporter Ashleigh Banfield was the first to report that Tommaso Cioni was a suspect in the 84-year-old's alleged abduction. Allie Fasanella Feb. 16 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The man in charge of the search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother "understands" why some think her brother-in-law should be looked at as a suspect, but warns against making potentially harmful assumptions. Tommaso Cioni, the husband of the Today star's sister, Annie Guthrie, continues to face claims that he's responsible for their 84-year-old mother Nancy's disappearance, as he was reportedly the last person to see her alive on January 31. "If he [Tommaso Cioni] is guilty, if he’s the one who did it, and we’re able to prove that, then at that time jump on it, but don’t come out of nowhere with this,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told an outlet on Sunday, February 15.

'That's Just Really Nasty Stuff'

Source: Annie Guthrie/Facebook image of Sheriff Chris Nanos warned against jumping to conclusions when it comes to potential suspects.

"I understand the pundits are out there. They’re gonna say, well, he’s the last one to see her alive," he said. "We understand that stuff. But, my goodness, you’re putting a mark on somebody who could be completely innocent. And more important than that, he’s family." Chris added that "people out there can get pretty ugly and mean" without having any real "facts," explaining that he tells journalists reporting on the investigation that they "need to be a little more responsible,,,because that's just really nasty stuff." In the same beat, the sheriff confirmed that "nobody" has been ruled out, as the hunt for the Tucson, Ariz., retiree enters its third week.

Reporter Ashleigh Banfield Claimed Tommaso Cioni Was the 'Prime Suspect'

Source: Drop Dead Serious/YouTube; @savannahguthrie/Instagram Ashleigh Banfield claimed a law enforcement source told her that Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law may be connected to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

The speculation surrounding Tommaso started with a report by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, just days after Nancy was reporting missing on February 1. As OK! previously reported, during the Tuesday, February 3, episode of Ashleigh’s podcast "Drop Dead Serious," she claimed, "My law enforcement source tells me that Tommaso Cioni is the prime suspect in this case." Ashleigh doubled down on her reporting in an appearance on the Thursday, February 12, episode of Dan Abrams’ podcast, telling the host, "My source every day since [Nancy's disappearance] has stood by that."

Police Are Allegedly Questioning Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie's Neighbors

Source: Megyn Kelly; @savannahguthrie/Instagram Megyn Kelly shared her theory of why she believes police keep returning to the home of Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni and daughter Annie Guthrie.

Last week, Megyn Kelly theorized that Tommaso, as well as Annie, could be involved in the suspected kidnapping. "The reason they are going back to Annie and Tommaso's house all the time, I think, is they're wondering if they had anything to do with it," the former Fox News anchor said in a clip from her show on Thursday, February 12. "He's [Fox News contributor Phil Holloway] been talking to the neighbors, and the neighbors told him, that they keep getting asked about Annie and Tommaso and what are they like," she added.

Investigators 'Leaning Away' From Considering Nancy Guthrie's Daughter and Son-in-Law as Suspects

Source: mega Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by family members on February 1.