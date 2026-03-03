TRUE CRIME NEWS Former FBI Agent Dismisses 'Robbery Gone Wrong' Theory in Nancy Guthrie Case, Insists Disappearance Is Linked to Someone She Knew Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega Investigators believe Savannah Guthrie's mom was kidnapped but remain uncertain of the motive behind the crime. Allie Fasanella March 3 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

It's very unlikely that Savannah Guthrie's missing mom is the victim of a botched robbery, according to an expert. In an interview published on Tuesday, March 3, former FBI special agent Greg Rogers declared, "I have never thought this was a robbery gone wrong." "There were too many opportunities to have hit the house when nobody was home," he explained. "There are a good number of interstate home burglars that are much more careful, case homes, know when the owners are away, and are in and out in minutes. They do not hit residences when it is almost guaranteed someone is home."

Article continues below advertisement

Someone Connected to Nancy Guthrie Was Likely Involved

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie may have known whoever was involved in her alleged abduction.

Rogers went on to note that authorities have not stated that anything was taken from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Ariz., home, and he believes the 84-year-old was familiar with the person(s) behind her disappearance. “I think it is highly likely that someone who knew Guthrie and/or had something to do with her — [think] home maintenance, health care, yard and pool care — was involved," he told the outlet. "One of those persons could have been hired to give info about security systems, Guthrie’s schedule etc. That person could have also worked in one of those positions to be able to learn that same information."

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators Believe the Person(s) Responsible 'Knew Who They Were After'

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Nancy Guthrie was likely taken from her home in the middle of the night on February 1.

Nancy mysteriously vanished from her upscale Catalina Foothills home at some point in the early hours of February 1, and investigators presume she was abducted from her bed. "I believe that was a kidnapping, targeted kidnapping," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in an interview with Fox News on February 17. "Whoever did that knew what they were up to, knew who they were after." The sheriff also shut down speculation that her disappearance was the result of a robbery gone wrong, pointing out that "nighttime residential burglaries are so ridiculously rare."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Masked Suspect Was Seen Tampering With Her Doorbell Camera

Source: FBI A masked suspect was captured on her front porch on the morning authorities suspect the kidnapping occurred.

His remarks came a week after the FBI released surveillance footage in which a masked figure was caught seemingly tampering with Nancy's doorbell camera on the morning authorities suspect the kidnapping occurred. It's subsequently been reported that the masked man may have been at the home earlier than February 1, as some images depicted a person wearing a backpack while one showed an individual without a backpack. Some are also convinced that whoever allegedly took Nancy had help.

Nancy Guthrie's Blood Was Found at the Crime Scene

Source: mega Drops of Nancy Guthrie's blood were found on her porch.