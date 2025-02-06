Nancy Pelosi 'Certainly Hopes' to 'Patch' Things Up With Former First Lady Jill Biden Amid Rumored Feud
Nancy Pelosi addressed former First Lady Jill Biden's comments about their relationship during a recent sit-down with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell.
As rumors swirled the 84-year-old politician played a role in former President Joe Biden's decision to end his campaign and hand the reins to Kamala Harris, Jill admitted she found the whole situation "disappointing" due to their 50 years of friendship.
On Thursday, February 6, Mitchell brought up the ex-POTUS' belief that he "could have won" the 2024 election if he hadn't been "pressured to step down."
"Well, all I know is that we won a seat in the house. We did not lose any seats," Pelosi replied. "You know, people were like, 'whoa, the Democrats lost.' No, we did not. I think it would have been quite different with President Biden at the top of the ticket."
Mitchell then asked the former House Speaker if there was "any way to patch" up her friendship with Jill.
"Well, I certainly hope so… But the fact is that we’re all on a mission for the American people, for the American people, for America’s working families," she added. "My whole passion about being in politics is for the children. So what is it that we’re doing for the children?"
"I think that it would have been important for the children to not have Donald Trump be president of the United States. And that is, I would take every step necessary to make sure that didn’t happen. But it did," she continued. "And now we have to deal with it."
"And in about 6 or 7 months, you’re going to see such a change," Pelosi added. "By the time we start our campaigns in this fall, for next fall, you’re going to see a very different picture about the Democrats. Vis-à-vis Donald Trump."
As OK! previously reported, Joe announced he was suspending his campaign in July 2024 following months of concerns about his physical and cognitive health. Despite giving Kamala his full endorsement, President Trump won the presidential election.
Last November, Pelosi suggested if Joe had "gotten out sooner," there may have been an open primary and Kamala could have been a "stronger" candidate in the race.
"That didn’t happen. We live with what happened," she said. "And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different."