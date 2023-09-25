Bombshell Email Revealed: Natalee Holloway Murder Suspect Joran van der Sloot 'Took Care of Things' 2 Days After Teen's 2005 Disappearance
Shocking details have been revealed nearly two decades after Natalee Holloway mysteriously vanished during a class trip to Aruba in 2005.
In a newly discovered email, the Alabama teen's prime murder suspect Joran van der Sloot and his father allegedly got hold of a boat before dumping Holloway's body overboard just two days after the young girl's disappearance.
"My dad got a boat two days later," van der Sloot wrote to someone named "David G." in an email obtained by a news publication.
"We went for a ride and took care of things. That’s all I’m going to say," said van der Sloot — who was extradited to the United States back in June after he was charged with fraud and extortion in connection to Holloway's disappearance.
Prior to being brought to the U.S., the 35-year-old had spent more than a decade in a Peru prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old college student he strangled to death at a casino in Lima in May 2010.
Van der Sloot's viscous murder of Flores occurred five years after Holloway was last seen leaving a bar in Aruba with the then-17-year-old suspected Dutch serial killer.
The convicted criminal has never been charged in connection to Holloway's murder, though he has remained a prime suspect in the ongoing investigation into her disappearance after various claims he made about throwing the blonde beauty's body into the ocean.
"It’s always seemed most likely that she was taken out on a boat," an investigator in Aruba explained to the news outlet in a report published Saturday, September 23. "But the key is figuring out who would have taken him out there to do it. He and his father didn’t have a boat of their own."
Van der Sloot's most shocking confession came in 2008 during a hidden camera interview with Dutch journalists Peter De Vries and Patrick van der Eem.
The suspected murderer claimed he was having intercourse with Holloway on a beach when she had a seizure and died, causing him to call up a friend named Daury who assisted in bringing her onto a boat and dumping her overboard.
Van der Sloot later insisted he lied about the story and simply made it up for reporters.
He also alleged to lying about knowing the location of Holloway's body — which he promised to reveal in 2010 in exchange for $250,000.
Van der Sloot led the teen's mother Beth's lawyer to the location after receiving the payment, before sending an email to the same address and claiming he made up the entire story.
His lies and extortion of money from Holloway's parents are what enabled investigators to charge and extradited to the U.S.
Holloway's disappearance remains a mystery and while her body has yet to be found, she was declared legally dead in January 2012.
