Britney Spears Praises 'Girl Crushes' Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Drew Barrymore
Britney Spears is celebrating all of the women who inspire her!
The pop icon, 42, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 15, to gush over females in Hollywood who have made her feel empowered.
"Women I genuinely admire and have crazy girl crushes on 😘😘😘!!!" she penned in the post. "I have girlfriends I hang out with every now and then but it’s not the same as when we were younger!!! But why isn’t it ??? I wanted to share the women who inspire me !!!"
Spears went on to list Pamela Anderson, who she said was a "classic babe and seems so sweet !!!” The "Lucky" singer then threw out Natalie Portman's name. "I feel like she’s the coolest person I ever met outside with her dog in New York, and we had the same shirt on !!!” she said of the Black Swan alum, 43.
The chart-topper praised Camila Cabello "because she’s so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud!!!” Spears continued to applaud the "Senorita" singer, 27, adding, “Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it’s healthy to be silly … I wish I was more like that !!!”
Spears then turned her focus to Kendall Jenner, asking her followers, "Is it even normal to be that pretty??? Geez."
"And the other two are Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore they’re literally gorgeous!!!" she added of her pals, who attended her wedding to ex-husband Sam Asghari.
After sharing the glowing post, Cabello responded to the "Toxic" singer's compliments. "I love you. The girl crush is forever mutual @britneyspears," the "June Gloom" vocalist wrote on her Instagram Stories.
Spears has been using her social media platform to be as candid as possible about her self-discovery journey and coming into a new era of her life. "Reposting pics, but they look identical to the last video posted!!! Images of me last year that make sense and look similar to this year!!!" she penned in a September Instagram post.
"I think it’s good for self-identity, self awareness and self esteem. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve split from this past year because of mind games… sweet naive girl like me and BOOM in two seconds… people can really damage your confidence if you were too open like me!!!" the Crossroads actress continued. "So I’m coming full circle, and these three pics were the main ones that were identical in looks as my recent gold dress 👗… I like for things to make sense in this crazy world."
Despite all of the changes, Spears has been staying positive.
"It was so freaking gorgeous today!!! Laughing and being silly is life's best medicine," she recently shared alongside a clip of her lounging on a boat.