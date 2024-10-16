or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Praises 'Girl Crushes' Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Drew Barrymore

Composite photo of Britney Spears, Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears took to Instagram to gush over her favorite ladies in Hollywood.

By:

Oct. 16 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Britney Spears is celebrating all of the women who inspire her!

The pop icon, 42, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 15, to gush over females in Hollywood who have made her feel empowered.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears praises girl crushes selena gomez kendall jenner drew barrymore
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears gushed over all of the women in Hollywood who inspire her.

"Women I genuinely admire and have crazy girl crushes on 😘😘😘!!!" she penned in the post. "I have girlfriends I hang out with every now and then but it’s not the same as when we were younger!!! But why isn’t it ??? I wanted to share the women who inspire me !!!"

Spears went on to list Pamela Anderson, who she said was a "classic babe and seems so sweet !!!” The "Lucky" singer then threw out Natalie Portman's name. "I feel like she’s the coolest person I ever met outside with her dog in New York, and we had the same shirt on !!!” she said of the Black Swan alum, 43.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears praises girl crushes selena gomez kendall jenner drew barrymore
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears called Natalie Portman the 'coolest person.'

Article continues below advertisement

The chart-topper praised Camila Cabello "because she’s so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud!!!” Spears continued to applaud the "Senorita" singer, 27, adding, “Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it’s healthy to be silly … I wish I was more like that !!!”

Spears then turned her focus to Kendall Jenner, asking her followers, "Is it even normal to be that pretty??? Geez."

"And the other two are Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore they’re literally gorgeous!!!" she added of her pals, who attended her wedding to ex-husband Sam Asghari.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears praises girl crushes selena gomez kendall jenner drew barrymore
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears praised Camila Cabello for her 'kooky' personality.

Article continues below advertisement

After sharing the glowing post, Cabello responded to the "Toxic" singer's compliments. "I love you. The girl crush is forever mutual @britneyspears," the "June Gloom" vocalist wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Spears has been using her social media platform to be as candid as possible about her self-discovery journey and coming into a new era of her life. "Reposting pics, but they look identical to the last video posted!!! Images of me last year that make sense and look similar to this year!!!" she penned in a September Instagram post.

"I think it’s good for self-identity, self awareness and self esteem. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve split from this past year because of mind games… sweet naive girl like me and BOOM in two seconds… people can really damage your confidence if you were too open like me!!!" the Crossroads actress continued. "So I’m coming full circle, and these three pics were the main ones that were identical in looks as my recent gold dress 👗… I like for things to make sense in this crazy world."

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears praises girl crushes selena gomez kendall jenner drew barrymore
Source: MEGA

Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez were present at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asgahri.

Despite all of the changes, Spears has been staying positive.

"It was so freaking gorgeous today!!! Laughing and being silly is life's best medicine," she recently shared alongside a clip of her lounging on a boat.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.