NBC Host Apologizes After Showing Wrong Tiger Woods Car Crash During Live Segment: Watch
March 30 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET
NBC Sports commentator Dan Hicks issued an on-air apology during the Saturday, March 28, broadcast of the Texas Children's Houston Open for mistakenly using footage of a 2021 car crash while reporting on the latest incident involving Tiger Woods.
While reporting on a rollover crash and subsequent DUI arrest involving Woods that occurred on Friday, March 27, in Florida, NBC’s studio show inadvertently aired visuals from Woods' high-profile 2021 crash in Southern California.
Lead play-by-play announcer Hicks interrupted the coverage to issue a correction and clarify the error.
'It Was Not the Correct One'
“Before we came on the air today, our studio inadvertently showed the incorrect picture of the car crash Tiger Woods was in,” Hicks explained. “It was another previous car crash."
“It was not the correct one — the latest one that was yesterday,” he added. “We apologize for that and just want to straighten that out before we go any further.”
The mistake occurred during breaking news coverage of Woods' latest vehicular incident on Friday afternoon in Jupiter Island, Fla.
Hicks and analyst Kevin Kisner later discussed the actual events of the recent Florida crash, where Woods was charged with DUI and property damage.
On February 23, 2021, the golf champ was involved in a severe single-vehicle rollover crash in Rolling Hills Estates near Los Angeles. Traveling at a high rate of speed — estimated between 84 and 87 mph in a 45 mph zone — Woods lost control of his 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, crossed a center divider, struck a tree and rolled several hundred feet.
Speeding was found to be the cause of that crash as investigators found no evidence of impairment at the time.
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Inside Tiger Woods' Latest Car Crash
Following the 2021 crash, Woods suffered devastating "open fractures" to both the upper and lower portions of his right tibia and fibula. These injuries were so severe that amputation "was on the table.”
Woods was uninjured in Friday’s accident and was able to crawl out of the passenger side of the vehicle.
He passed a breathalyzer test (0.00 BAC) but was arrested after refusing a urine test. He faces misdemeanor charges for DUI ad refusal to submit to a lawful test.
The accident occurred just days after Woods competed in the TGL finals, his first competitive appearance in over a year following recovery from a ruptured Achilles and back surgery in 2025.
The troubled golf legend was last arrested for DUI in 2017 when he was found asleep at the wheel and later found to have had five drugs in his system; he later pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a plea deal and posted on X that he experienced an “unexpected reaction” to prescribed Vicodin and Xanax.
Woods was released from the Martin County Jail around 11 p.m. Friday after posting bail.