In a June 24th motion, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, Bravo and NBCU reportedly claimed that per contract agreements existing between them and Leakes, the disputes are “already subject to arbitration in New York.”

Within the motion, the former Glee star stated she “disagrees” with the idea of arbitration. However, the filing reportedly stated that both parties are currently “in the process of negotiating this issue in an attempt to avoid the time and expense of a motion to compel arbitration."