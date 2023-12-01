Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Christmas Card With Brittany Bell and Their 3 Children After Revealing He Will Be Visiting All 12 Kids This Holiday Season
One golden Christmas!
On Thursday, December 1, Nick Cannon shared a series of Christmas photos of himself, Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise, 1, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, all dressed up in festive ensembles.
Behind the family-of-five was as massive Christmas tree, which was adored with sparkling ribbons and hundreds of ornaments.
"The Holidays are here," Cannon captioned the images in which the former America’s Got Talent host wore a gold matching tux with sons Golden and Rise, while Powerful and her mom also coordinated in stunning gowns.
This will not be Cannon’s only holiday celebration this year, as the star has 12 children with six different women.
On top of his offspring with Bell, the TV personality shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, both 12, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 54, Beautiful, 1, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa, 33, as well as, Halo, 11 months, and his late son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, 30.
Additionally, he has Legendary, 1, with Bre Tiesi, 32, and Onyx, 1, with LaNisha Cole, 41.
As OK! previously reported, during the 2023 Soul Train Awards on November 26, the dedicated dad confirmed he'll soon be making his rounds in a red suit and white beard to all of his children.
"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he stated, adding, "It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days.”
Cannon dressing up as the holiday icon has been a tradition in his growing family, which he intends to keep going.
While Carey and Cannon have definitely called off their romance, the patriarch’s relationships with the other mothers of his children remain confusing.
In October, Scott shared a clip of her smooching Cannon during her birthday celebration, however, in September, Tiesi and the comedian had an intimate couple’s getaway.
"I am so grateful for you and all the amazing sacrifices, trails and tribulations that you have endured and still can shine and share your gorgeous smile with me. I’m in awe of your strength, beauty and grace. I love you and we all celebrate you. Not just on your birthday but everyday❤️," Cannon wrote about Scott at the time of their kiss.
Tiesi then stepped out with a new man during New York Fashion Week despite repeatedly hinting she and Cannon are more than friends on social media.
Additionally, Cannon spent a weekend with De La Rosa and their kids in Disneyland in celebration of their daughter's first birthday.
"Ended a 'Beautiful' weekend at the happiest place on earth. Thank you @disneyland for always taking care of us! Happy 1st birthday beautiful, you are so loved 🥰," she penned.