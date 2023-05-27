Nick Cannon Blasted by WWE Fans After Father-of-12 Says He Wants to 'Impregnate' Bianca Belair

"I get in one little fight, my mom got scared," he continued as he got close to the Raw Women's Champion and said, "Because I wanted to impregnate Bianca Belair."

Following the airing of the controversial performance, fans of Belair took to social media to trash the former America's Got Talent host.

"Nick Cannon is pure garbage," one user wrote along with the footage of Cannon, while another said, "Where is HR when you need them."