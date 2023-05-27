Nick Cannon Blasted by WWE Fans After Father-of-12 Says He Wants to 'Impregnate' Bianca Belair
WWE fans are not happy with Nick Cannon!
On the Wednesday, May 25, episode of Wild 'N Out, the father-of-12 made a crude joke about wanting to have a child with WWE champion Bianca Belair, who was present on the episode.
The comedian began his remix to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song when he made the vulgar comment with Belair and her husband, Montez Ford, just a few feet away.
"There's a couple of guys who were up to no good, they starting making trouble in my neighborhood," the TV personality rapped.
"I get in one little fight, my mom got scared," he continued as he got close to the Raw Women's Champion and said, "Because I wanted to impregnate Bianca Belair."
Following the airing of the controversial performance, fans of Belair took to social media to trash the former America's Got Talent host.
"Nick Cannon is pure garbage," one user wrote along with the footage of Cannon, while another said, "Where is HR when you need them."
Others pointed out how they were surprised Belair's husband didn't get angry with the actor in the moment, claiming, "Bruh outta pocket for this, Ford should've checked him right then, and I bet that would've ended the episode," and "I'm sorry you can't say that to Bianca with her husband right next to her sheesh she looked very uncomfortable from that line that looked like it pissed off Montez under his sunglasses."
- Nick Cannon's Big Mistake! Comedian Admits He Mixed up Mother's Day Cards for His 6 Baby Mamas: 'I Tried My Best'
- Nick Cannon Admits He's 'Still in Love' With 'Beautiful' Ex Jessica White After Their Miscarriage: She's 'My Muse'
- Nick Cannon Reveals His Secret Method as to How He Decides Which Baby Mamas' House to Stay at
A fifth person mocked the musician for his multitude of children from six different mothers, saying, "A Nick Cannon sneeze could get a woman pregnant. Montez might want a pregnancy test after Nick was so close to Bianca like that."
"You go on wild and out you better be ready for this. And a lot more. Plus, Nick Cannon has impregnated all but about ten women on the planet. Why is this surprising?" claimed a sixth user, who was unsurprised by Cannon's disrespectful remarks.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Cannon has publicly declared he wants to have a thirteenth child.
In April, when speaking with Howard Stern, Cannon was asked if he'd consider having a kid with the then newly single Taylor Swift, to which he responded, "Absolutely. I'm all in."