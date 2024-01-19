Nick Cannon Admits People Are 'Always Trying to Get Me to Have' a 13th Baby
Is Nick Cannon going for a baker's dozen?
In a new interview, the dad-of-12 was asked if he has the desire to add another baby to his already big and blended brood.
"I'm chilling right now. There's no plans on the horizon as of yet," he assured the reporter.
"It's so funny, everybody's always trying to get me to have more kids," the Masked Singer host shared. "It's like, 12 ain't enough?"
The TV star noted he doesn't think having a 13th child would bring bad luck, sharing, "Thirteen is a good number. It's definitely a lucky number."
The actor currently has three kids each with Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, while he and ex-wife Mariah Carey share twins. He also has a tot with LaNisha Cole and one with Bre Tiesi, in addition to a baby with Alyssa Scott.
Cannon and Scott were also parents to son Zen, who died of cancer at 5 months old in 2021.
Now that the busy holidays are over, the Nickelodeon alum is looking forward to "getting back outside again, a lot of basketball starting back up, and just a lot of sports and outdoor activities."
"As a dad, that's the kind of stuff you structure your schedule around, all of your kids' extracurricular activities," he explained.
When asked what his favorite part of fatherhood is, he replied, "Just hearing your kids say, 'I love you, daddy.' You know what I mean?"
"The first time they say it, whether they're 1 year old or 18 months, to hearing it from your kids that are on the brink of being teenagers, there's nothing better than that," he gushed, adding he also enjoys picking up the children from school.
While some people have scolded the comedian for having so many kids, he insisted he spends time with each of them and makes sure all six of his baby mamas receive child support.
"I've been villainized. I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this ‘deadbeat dad’ title," he said in a 2023 interview. "It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you. If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate."
Cannon also disclosed that he doesn't give his co-parents "a monthly allowance or amount of money, because I don't give myself that. What they need, they get."
"There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive," he continued. "That’s why they call me the provider. Whatever you need."
People spoke to Cannon about having another baby.