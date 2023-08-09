Aaron Carter's Twin Is Not Speaking to Her Mother After Exposing Death Scene Photos of Late Pop Star
Angel Carter recently opened up about her twin brother's tragic passing — and how it took a toll on the family dynamic.
The sister of musician Aaron Carter shockingly revealed she no longer speaks to their mother after the matriarch released photos of her sibling's death scene.
"It was a true invasion of privacy and something that Aaron would've never wanted the public to see," the 35-year-old explained of the images Jane Carter shared after the singer's November 2022 passing.
Jane released the horrific photos on March 1, which included visuals of what appeared to be feces and a tub filled with green water.
At the time, she claimed she released the images in hopes the authorities would investigate Aaron's death as a homicide.
"Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable," Jane alleged in a Facebook post. However, the police already ruled his passing accidental, as his body did not display "life-threatening traumatic injuries," according to the autopsy report.
Though Angel is no longer in communication with her mother, she has channeled her grief into helping break "the stigma surrounding mental health."
"Aaron dying was the worst possible outcome for all of us," she explained. "My brother deserves to be here."
"It's much easier to raise a strong child than to fix a broken adult," continued Angel, who has been working with children's mental health organization On Our Sleeves. "Something positive has to come from all this. I refuse to allow Aaron to have died in vain."
"I want Aaron's legacy to be more than those final years of his life," the interior designer concluded.
After Angel's interview was made public, Twitter users took to the platform to praise her for her commitment to mental health awareness.
"Pushing out nonsense of the last few years, accusations & simply focusing on making sense of it has been her quiet mission. With dignity & grace that I would only expect, she steps into the light making real change 4 future generations," one user penned, while a second added, "My ex has mental health issues and addiction, so I know how heartbreaking this is. I wish Aaron's soul peace & rest and am praying for some modicum of healing for his family."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"So proud of Angel for bringing awareness to this & making Aaron's legacy something positive that can help others. He really would've loved that," a third wrote.
A fourth honed in on the drama between the mother-daughter duo, saying, "Anyone else waiting for another FB rampage from Jane after the People interview with Angel??"
People reported on Angel's comments.