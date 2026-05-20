or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Nick Fuentes Predicts Donald Trump Could 'Die' in Office: 'He's Not Looking So Good'

Composite photo of Nick Fuentes
Source: @jackneel/youtube; MEGA

'He’s got makeup on both of his hands,' Nick Fuentes noted.

May 20 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Far-right podcasters Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes have openly discussed the potential collapse, failure or end of Donald Trump’s presidency, particularly following severe right-wing backlash over his administration's foreign policy actions, with Fuentes saying the 79-year-old president’s demise may come suddenly while in office.

When Jones asked Fuentes on his podcast Tuesday, May 19, “Could Trump die in office?” the self-described fascist replied, “I think it’s possible.”

“He’s not looking so good. He's falling asleep, he’s got makeup on both of his hands. He bragged that he figured out a dementia test,” Fuentes noted.

Article continues below advertisement

'His Cankles Are as Big as My Thighs'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of 'He’s not looking so good,' Nick Fuentes said of Donald Trump
Source: @jackneel/youtube; MEGA

'He’s not looking so good,' Nick Fuentes said of Donald Trump

“His cankles are as big as my thighs,” Jones interjected, remarking about the POTUS’ ubiquitous swollen ankles.

“He looks like c--- and he’s getting up there in age. He’s not sounding good. I there’s a good chance of that. I don’t know that a lot of people would be unhappy with that. Be cause look, he’s got the lowest approval ratings of any contemporary president,” Fuentes said.

“He’s delusional . . . I don’t even know he’s processed this that he’s failing” in the Iran war, Fuentes said.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Rooting for His Demise'

Image of Nick Fuentes called Donald Trump 'delusional.'
Source: @jackneel/youtube; MEGA

Nick Fuentes called Donald Trump 'delusional.'

The former Trump cheerleaders agreed that the end can't come soon enough.

“I’m rooting for his demise. And you know what, they will discard him if they see him as too much of a liability,” he added.

“And those Mar-A-Lago sycophants. I’m sick of them all,” Jones said.

Fuentes previously predicted that Trump might be removed from office or face a severe political downfall, notably claiming in early 2026 that there is a "non-zero chance" Trump could be "pulled by his own people".”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump's health remains a spectacle.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's health remains a spectacle.

While his public tirades have frequently targeted Trump's physical health, age, and competency, his formal political predictions have typically focused on impeachment, investigations, and a forced removal rather than biological death.

The white nationalist and conspiracy theorist Jones have fundamentally broken away from the MAGA movement and actively campaigns for the destruction of the GOP.

Both commentators publicly declared that they felt deeply betrayed by Trump's second-term foreign policy maneuvers, with Jones stating he was watching the administration "sink" and that it was "sad to see something you fought, bled for die.”

'MAGA Is Dead'

nick fuentes predicts donald trump could die officejpg
Source: Part of the Problem Podcast @davesmith/youtube; MEGA

Nationalist Nick Fuentes is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump's administration.

Fuentes has repeatedly used his platforms to declare that "MAGA is dead," routinely targeting Trump's administration for failing to fulfill its "America First" mandates.

In their joint discussions, they have frequently engaged in extreme speculation regarding the political stability, future viability and physical safety of the administration.

In response to Fuentes’ speculation that the POTUS may die in office, America First and former MAGA commenters focused on Trump’s desperation as his poll numbers continue to crash despite a solid, yet small percentage of diehard loyalists.

“I fear that Trump knows he’s in the end game of his life and he’s just doing whatever tf he wants as long as his family is financially secure. No matter the cost to real American families,” said one commenter.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.