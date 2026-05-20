Nick Fuentes Predicts Donald Trump Could 'Die' in Office: 'He's Not Looking So Good'

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Far-right podcasters Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes have openly discussed the potential collapse, failure or end of Donald Trump’s presidency, particularly following severe right-wing backlash over his administration's foreign policy actions, with Fuentes saying the 79-year-old president’s demise may come suddenly while in office. When Jones asked Fuentes on his podcast Tuesday, May 19, “Could Trump die in office?” the self-described fascist replied, “I think it’s possible.” “He’s not looking so good. He's falling asleep, he’s got makeup on both of his hands. He bragged that he figured out a dementia test,” Fuentes noted.

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'His Cankles Are as Big as My Thighs'

Source: @jackneel/youtube; MEGA 'He’s not looking so good,' Nick Fuentes said of Donald Trump

“His cankles are as big as my thighs,” Jones interjected, remarking about the POTUS’ ubiquitous swollen ankles. “He looks like c--- and he’s getting up there in age. He’s not sounding good. I there’s a good chance of that. I don’t know that a lot of people would be unhappy with that. Be cause look, he’s got the lowest approval ratings of any contemporary president,” Fuentes said. “He’s delusional . . . I don’t even know he’s processed this that he’s failing” in the Iran war, Fuentes said.

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'I'm Rooting for His Demise'

Source: @jackneel/youtube; MEGA Nick Fuentes called Donald Trump 'delusional.'

The former Trump cheerleaders agreed that the end can't come soon enough. “I’m rooting for his demise. And you know what, they will discard him if they see him as too much of a liability,” he added. “And those Mar-A-Lago sycophants. I’m sick of them all,” Jones said. Fuentes previously predicted that Trump might be removed from office or face a severe political downfall, notably claiming in early 2026 that there is a "non-zero chance" Trump could be "pulled by his own people".”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's health remains a spectacle.

While his public tirades have frequently targeted Trump's physical health, age, and competency, his formal political predictions have typically focused on impeachment, investigations, and a forced removal rather than biological death. The white nationalist and conspiracy theorist Jones have fundamentally broken away from the MAGA movement and actively campaigns for the destruction of the GOP. Both commentators publicly declared that they felt deeply betrayed by Trump's second-term foreign policy maneuvers, with Jones stating he was watching the administration "sink" and that it was "sad to see something you fought, bled for die.”

'MAGA Is Dead'

Source: Part of the Problem Podcast @davesmith/youtube; MEGA Nationalist Nick Fuentes is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump's administration.