Nick Fuentes Predicts Donald Trump Could 'Die' in Office: 'He's Not Looking So Good'
May 20 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET
Far-right podcasters Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes have openly discussed the potential collapse, failure or end of Donald Trump’s presidency, particularly following severe right-wing backlash over his administration's foreign policy actions, with Fuentes saying the 79-year-old president’s demise may come suddenly while in office.
When Jones asked Fuentes on his podcast Tuesday, May 19, “Could Trump die in office?” the self-described fascist replied, “I think it’s possible.”
“He’s not looking so good. He's falling asleep, he’s got makeup on both of his hands. He bragged that he figured out a dementia test,” Fuentes noted.
'His Cankles Are as Big as My Thighs'
“His cankles are as big as my thighs,” Jones interjected, remarking about the POTUS’ ubiquitous swollen ankles.
“He looks like c--- and he’s getting up there in age. He’s not sounding good. I there’s a good chance of that. I don’t know that a lot of people would be unhappy with that. Be cause look, he’s got the lowest approval ratings of any contemporary president,” Fuentes said.
“He’s delusional . . . I don’t even know he’s processed this that he’s failing” in the Iran war, Fuentes said.
'I'm Rooting for His Demise'
The former Trump cheerleaders agreed that the end can't come soon enough.
“I’m rooting for his demise. And you know what, they will discard him if they see him as too much of a liability,” he added.
“And those Mar-A-Lago sycophants. I’m sick of them all,” Jones said.
Fuentes previously predicted that Trump might be removed from office or face a severe political downfall, notably claiming in early 2026 that there is a "non-zero chance" Trump could be "pulled by his own people".”
- 'He's Gone': Ex-Donald Trump Ally Alex Jones Turns on 'Sick' President and Questions His Mental Fitness
- Former Donald Trump Pal Alex Jones Sounds the Alarm Again on His Mental Health Decline: 'Can’t Deny This Is Happening'
- Tucker Carlson Predicts Donald Trump Will Be 'Gone Relatively Soon' From Politics in Cryptic Statement
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While his public tirades have frequently targeted Trump's physical health, age, and competency, his formal political predictions have typically focused on impeachment, investigations, and a forced removal rather than biological death.
The white nationalist and conspiracy theorist Jones have fundamentally broken away from the MAGA movement and actively campaigns for the destruction of the GOP.
Both commentators publicly declared that they felt deeply betrayed by Trump's second-term foreign policy maneuvers, with Jones stating he was watching the administration "sink" and that it was "sad to see something you fought, bled for die.”
'MAGA Is Dead'
Fuentes has repeatedly used his platforms to declare that "MAGA is dead," routinely targeting Trump's administration for failing to fulfill its "America First" mandates.
In their joint discussions, they have frequently engaged in extreme speculation regarding the political stability, future viability and physical safety of the administration.
In response to Fuentes’ speculation that the POTUS may die in office, America First and former MAGA commenters focused on Trump’s desperation as his poll numbers continue to crash despite a solid, yet small percentage of diehard loyalists.
“I fear that Trump knows he’s in the end game of his life and he’s just doing whatever tf he wants as long as his family is financially secure. No matter the cost to real American families,” said one commenter.