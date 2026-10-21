Nick Reiner Was 'Antsy' as He Anxiously Rocked in His Chair During Latest Court Appearance, Witnesses Claim
Oct. 21 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner appeared anxious during his most recent court appearance, sources claim.
Witnesses watched the son of the late Rob and Michele Reiner rock in his chair while he appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, October 21.
Nick is on trial for two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the brutal stabbings of his parents, which took place in December 2025.
'More Antsy Than Usual'
During his most recent hearing, one publication alleged that Nick appeared "more antsy and alert than usual" while being represented by his public defender, Kimberly Greene.
He wore handcuffs on both wrists, which were not connected to one another nor to his chair, as he looked nervously at Judge Sam Oht. At least two supporters sat in the gallery as the judge talked over the details of Nick's indictment.
Nick also debuted a new hairstyle. The man reportedly shaved his beard and buzzed his head, leaving only prominent sideburns.
During the hearing, the judge extended the pre-trial hearings to January 13, admitting that Nick had been "indicted unbeknownst to his counsel."
Sam offered the defense team more time to sort through the details of his case. He noted that calls for public access to grand jury transcripts and exhibits from his indictment in July did not supersede his rights to a fair trial.
His pre-trial hearing included allegations that the man had multiple weapons "lying in wait" before he was accused of using a knife to kill both of his parents within minutes of one another.
Nick has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia before his parents' deaths and had recently returned to living with them at the time of their deaths, amid a history of drug addiction.
He was arrested shortly after his parents were found dead at their Brentwood, Calif., home.
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As OK! previously reported, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and his team announced they would not pursue the death penalty should Nick be convicted.
The council reportedly considered several factors, including the input of Rob and Michele's other children, Jake and Romy.
“We did speak with Nick Reiner’s siblings [and] they made their views very clear,” the D.A. said in September. “We took their views into consideration in ultimately deciding not to seek the death penalty.”
It has not been announced what punishment the prosecution would like to pursue. Nick's maximum sentence would be life in prison without parole.
Jake Reiner Speaks Out
Jake and Romy have also asked that the grand jury transcript not be released after giving emotional testimony at the hearing over the summer.
Jake spoke out about the turmoil he and Romy have endured in the wake of their brother's trial in August.
"I physically lost my parents. And then Nick was arrested. And now it’s Romy and me," he said in the emotional sit-down. "And we have to navigate this by ourselves.”