TRUE CRIME NEWS Nick Reiner's Siblings Played a Role in Getting Death Penalty Dropped in His Murder Case: 'They Made Their Views Very Clear,' Says Lawyer Source: MEGA,AP Jake and Romy Reiner are no longer paying for Nick while he sits behind bars. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 16 2026, Updated 10:38 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Nick Reiner’s siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner, played a central role in the decision to drop the death penalty by expressing a strong desire for compassion regarding their brother's severe mental illness. On Tuesday, September 15, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced prosecutors would not seek capital punishment against Nick for the December 2025 stabbings of his parents, famed director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. Under California's Victims’ Bill of Rights (Marsy's Law), prosecutors routinely confer with the victims' family members. “After a careful and thorough review of all these factors, the district attorney’s office will not be seeking the death penalty in this case,” Hochman told reporters outside the courthouse. “That means that the maximum sentence that Mr. Reiner will be looking at is life without the possibility of parole.”

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'They Made Their Views Very Clear'

Source: @MICHELEREINER / INSTAGRAM Nick Reiner's siblings didn't want their brother to face the death penalty.

Nick, 33, has a documented history of schizoaffective disorder, with reports claiming his medication changed prior to the murders. “We did speak with Nick Reiner’s siblings [and] they made their views very clear,” Hochman added. “We took their views into consideration in ultimately deciding not to seek the death penalty.” Nick's lawyer, Kimberly Greene, weighed in on the decision, saying, “Nick has a serious mental illness and a long history of struggling with self-medicating. His circumstances are a tragic example of how difficult it can be for people experiencing significant mental health challenges to access and navigate the treatment and support they need.”

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Source: MEGA Nick Reiner has struggled with mental illness and substance abuse for years.

Kimberly added that while “nothing can undo the profound loss experienced by the Reiner family and those who loved them,” she and her team will “continue to approach this case with care, compassion and a commitment to ensuring that Nick’s circumstances are fully understood as the legal process moves forward.” The siblings also strongly opposed releasing the grand jury transcripts. They requested that the evidence surrounding their parents' deaths remain sealed to shield them from additional public trauma and harm.

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Source: @CBSNEWS/YOUTUBE Nick Reiner's siblings asked the court to seal the transcripts from the public.

“They have expressed a strong desire for these transcripts to remain sealed,” the district attorney said. “They basically have said that the disclosure to the public and the media of the details and evidence of the killing of their parents will cause them additional trauma and harm.” Because prosecutors honored the family's wishes alongside a review of other mitigating factors, Nick now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

'It's Just Me and Romy'

Source: MEGA Jake and Romy Reiner said court transcripts being released would 'cause them additional trauma and harm.'