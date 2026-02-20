NEWS Conan O'Brien Breaks Silence on Rob Reiner's 'Awful' Death After Hosting Slain Director and His Accused Murderer Son at Holiday Party Source: mega The comedian and television host said his late friend's tragic murder remains difficult for him to 'comprehend.' Allie Fasanella Feb. 20 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Nick Reiner Was Arrested Hours After His Parents Were Found Dead

Source: mega; @jakereiner/insatgram Nick Reiner is charged with murdering his parents.

Nick, 32, was arrested just hours after his parents were discovered with their throats slit at the family's Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14, 2025. The late When Harry Met Sally director's son was picked up near the University of Southern California campus in South Los Angeles after allegedly leaving a Santa Monica hotel room covered in blood. The late couple's official cause of death was listed as "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Nick Reiner Could Is Expected to Plead Insanity

Source: Build Series/YouTube Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Reports have suggested that the former screenwriter will eventually plead insanity due to a schizophrenia diagnosis, which he received prior to the murders. Insiders have claimed that Nick had recently switched to a new medication that made him become erratic and act dangerous. One person close to the situation told an outlet that the medication sent "Nick into a spiral," and that he suffered "a complete break from reality" while another source added that "he’s living in his own world." The celebrity scion also notably struggled with substance abuse issues, and was in and out of rehab 18 times.

Nick Reiner's Former Lawyer Believes He's Not Guilty

Source: mega; @michelereiner/instagram Nick's former defense lawyer believes the director's son is 'not guilty.'

Nick's former defense lawyer Alan Jackson, who abruptly withdrew himself from the case for unknown reasons, has repeatedly declared that his ex-client is "not guilty." The high-profile attorney told NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live on January 21 that after investigating the case "from top to bottom" for three weeks, "there’s no question" that Nick isn't guilty of fatally stabbing his mom and dad. "Pursuant to the laws of the state of California, pursuant to the laws of this state, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, and I will stick by that," Alan stipulated. "I stand by it. I still believe it. I believed it then, I believe it now."

'A Jury Could Find Him Legally Insane'

Source: Nick Reiner/YouTube Nick Reiner's next court hearing is scheduled for February 23.