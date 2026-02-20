Conan O'Brien Breaks Silence on Rob Reiner's 'Awful' Death After Hosting Slain Director and His Accused Murderer Son at Holiday Party
Feb. 20 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
Conan O'Brien is speaking out about the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.
It was reported following their murders that the beloved Hollywood director got into a "very loud argument" with his troubled son Nick — who's been charged with his parents slayings — at O’Brien’s Christmas party the night before.
"It’s just so awful," the comedian told David Remnick in an interview for The New Yorker published on Friday, February 20. "And I think about how Rob felt about things that are happening in the country, how involved he was, how much he put himself out there...and to have that voice go quiet in an instant is still hard for me to comprehend."
Nick Reiner Was Arrested Hours After His Parents Were Found Dead
Nick, 32, was arrested just hours after his parents were discovered with their throats slit at the family's Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14, 2025.
The late When Harry Met Sally director's son was picked up near the University of Southern California campus in South Los Angeles after allegedly leaving a Santa Monica hotel room covered in blood.
The late couple's official cause of death was listed as "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
Nick Reiner Could Is Expected to Plead Insanity
Reports have suggested that the former screenwriter will eventually plead insanity due to a schizophrenia diagnosis, which he received prior to the murders.
Insiders have claimed that Nick had recently switched to a new medication that made him become erratic and act dangerous.
One person close to the situation told an outlet that the medication sent "Nick into a spiral," and that he suffered "a complete break from reality" while another source added that "he’s living in his own world."
The celebrity scion also notably struggled with substance abuse issues, and was in and out of rehab 18 times.
- Rob Reiner's Son Nick Asked 3 Weird Questions at Conan O'Brien's Holiday Party Night Before Gruesome Murders
- Rob Reiner's Son Nick Wasn't Kicked Out of Parents' Mansion Night Before Allegedly Murdering Them as Motive Remains Unknown
- Rob Reiner's Son Nick Reportedly Received $10,000 Monthly Allowance Before Allegedly Murdering Parents: 'He Didn’t Pay a Single Bill'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Nick Reiner's Former Lawyer Believes He's Not Guilty
Nick's former defense lawyer Alan Jackson, who abruptly withdrew himself from the case for unknown reasons, has repeatedly declared that his ex-client is "not guilty."
The high-profile attorney told NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live on January 21 that after investigating the case "from top to bottom" for three weeks, "there’s no question" that Nick isn't guilty of fatally stabbing his mom and dad.
"Pursuant to the laws of the state of California, pursuant to the laws of this state, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, and I will stick by that," Alan stipulated. "I stand by it. I still believe it. I believed it then, I believe it now."
'A Jury Could Find Him Legally Insane'
Another source close to the case noted of the insanity argument, "Even if there was planning involved, a jury could find him legally insane."
Nick's next court hearing is scheduled for Monday, February 23.