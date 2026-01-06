Rob Reiner's Son Nick Removed From Suicide Watch — But Remains in Solitary Confinement After Being Charged With Parents' Murders

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's son Nick is no longer on suicide watch in prison. The troubled drug addict remains in solitary confinement at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Downtown Los Angeles after being charged with murdering his father and mother, Michele Reiner — who were stabbed to death in the master bedroom of their Brentwood mansion during the early hours of December 14, 2025.

Nick Reiner Remains in High Observation Housing at L.A. Jail

Source: Jake Reiner/Facebook Nick Reiner remains in solitary confinement after being accused of stabbing his parents to death.

Nick had been forced to wear a suicide prevention smock at all times upon being jailed on the morning of December 15, 2025, though the prison has since removed the protective vest, a Los Angeles County sheriff source revealed to People in an article published Tuesday, January 6. The former screenwriter, who suffers from severe mental health and addiction issues, now wears a yellow shirt provided by the jail and blue pants, per the law enforcement insider, who said Nick will stay in the High Observation Housing (HOH) of the correctional facility until a judge or court hearing orders otherwise. If he were to be released from HOH, Nick would still need close monitoring and to be housed alone.

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner's troubled son Nick could face the death penalty if convicted of murdering his mom and dad.

The 32-year-old is being held on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the tragic deaths of his parents. Nick could face the death penalty, as he was also hit with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon, a knife, to allegedly kill Rob and Michele. When appearing in court for the first time days after his parents' deaths, Nick opted out of entering a plea of guilty or not guilty after his lawyer cited complex issues within the case. His arraignment was rescheduled to Wednesday, January 7. Several reports suggest Nick could plea insanity after being diagnosed with schizophrenia at some point before the When Harry Met Sally director and his wife were brutally murdered.

Romy Reiner Discovered Her Father Rob's Dead Body

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Romy Reiner was reportedly the one who discovered her dad Rob's dead body.

Nick's sister Romy Reiner was the one to find her father's body at the end of last year after receiving a call from a massage therapist who had arrived for a scheduled appointment and wasn't being let into the property by Rob or Michele. Romy reportedly fled outside of her parents' home after discovering her dad with several stab wounds and hadn't realized her mom was also a victim of the traumatizing situation. Paramedics eventually informed the 29-year-old that Michele had also been found dead inside.

Romy and Jake Reiner Left Heartbroken by Parents' Deaths

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Romy and Jake Reiner said their parents were their 'best friends.'

Romy and her brother Jake Reiner released a statement three days after Rob and Michele's murders, expressing heartbreak over the tragedy. "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience," the siblings mourned in a message to TMZ on December 17, 2025. "They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."

