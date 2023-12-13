Prince Louis Emulates Princess Diana's 'Fire' in Wales Christmas Card
Kate Middleton and Prince William recently shared their family Christmas card, and their youngest child, Prince Louis, reminded royal expert Kinsey Schofield of his late grandmother, Princess Diana.
“The Wales family seem to be staying focused on the giving spirit and getting everyone excited about the holidays," Schofield said on GB News Breakfast.
The black-and-white image captured the brood smiling, as they wore matching crisp white button-down shirts and jeans.
The snapshot pleased many fans, but presenter Isabel Webster wondered if the photo was altered due to William's leg being covered by Louis and Princess Charlotte's chair.
“It was released yesterday. Prince Louis is missing fingers and the Princess of Wales is missing a leg," Webster stated. "So there's lots of mystery about what on earth has been going on here."
"It’s obviously been photoshopped, but why?” she asked.
“I have no clue,” Schofield replied. “When my mom sent me that article earlier today, she said, ‘Louis is going to be the one that gives us that finger one day, so probably for the best that they photoshop it.’"
Louis' demeanor often trends on social media platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter, and Schofield gushed over him and his siblings.
“He's so full of sass. He is just so precious and he is just a lightning bug when it comes to this family," she stated.
“I think he is half of the fun when watching the Wales family," the podcaster admitted. "What is he going to do next? He is just full of sass and I absolutely adore him.”
Over the years, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been applauded for their ability to juggle raising kids and royal duties.
“Just watching them all together, you can tell that their parents are very hands-on. They're absolutely adored, they're well-behaved," Schofield explained. “You know those little moments that we actually see Louis’s personality. He is the sweetest little boy, but you can tell he's a little Spitfire."
Louis' visible enthusiasm was similar to the energy often associated with Diana.
“And his attitude! While I do think he looks like a Middleton he does have a little bit of Diana Spencer in him," she continued. “I love the fire and it's so much fun to watch them grow up."
Although the pair prioritizes giving their tots a sense of normalcy, William and Kate also teach them about the importance of service. OK! previously reported Kate took Charlotte, Prince George and Louis to a baby bank, and their trip was shared on the official Wales Instagram account.
“Here there’s lots of people who give up their time and there are lots of volunteers who come and help,” Kate told the trio as they grabbed gifts out of their vehicle. “And so you’re the volunteers for this evening.”
As a mother, Kate has been vocal about her commitment to protecting Britain's smallest citizens, and she often takes on patronages that align with her mission.
"Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society," they wrote in an Instagram caption. "Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstances is essential and can have a life-changing impact."