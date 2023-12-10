Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed Were 'in Love and Planning a Future Together' Prior to Her Tragic Death
Princess Diana and her lover Dodi Fayed were tragically killed in a Paris car accident on August 31, 1997. Though some thought of their relationship as little more than a summer fling, according to a source, the couple was head over heels for each other.
"The truth is that they were in love and planning a future together," a source spilled to a news outlet.
Diana and Dodi — who was the son of Egyptian businessman Mohamad Al-Fayed — first met at a polo match in 1986 and occasionally crossed paths over the next few years. Hollywood screenwriter Jim Hart, who wrote the 1992 classic Hook — which Dodi produced — claimed the filmmaker "admired and revered" Diana "from afar" when he saw her at the premiere.
"He talked about her, what a great lady she was," the writer noted at the time.
Diana's former confidante Rosa Mockton previously revealed the pair had been friends for 10 years at the time of their romance and that the Princess of Wales told her being with Dodi was "bliss."
"They’d watch TV and hang out like teenagers," Rosa added.
It was even rumored Dodi planned to pop the question to the beloved royal after the two allegedly went ring shopping together at Repossi in Monte Carlo in August of 1997.
"They spent only about four or five minutes in the store," owner Alberto Repossi said in an interview with The Washington Post. "Because they already knew which ring they wanted."
The couple passed away in the tragic car crash only days later, shortly after leaving the Ritz hotel to go to the producer's Paris apartment. However, members of Dodi's family didn't believe their deaths were an accident.
As OK! previously reported, his father later insisted the crash was planned because Diana had allegedly been pregnant with his son's child.
"I believe Diana and Dodi were murdered because she was expecting a baby with a Muslim," he claimed.
"They were planning to marry, and Dodi had bought her an engagement ring which the tapes will reveal," another friend said of over 100 classified documents and tapes documenting their relationship, which are said to be located at NSA headquarters. "They also contain highly sensitive conversations giving her opinion of her former father-in-law, Prince Philip, and details of her previous details of her previous affair with Major James Hewitt. They're the only way left to prove that Diana was expecting Dodi's child."
