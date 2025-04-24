Nicola Peltz Bares It All in Steamy Shower Photos Taken by Her Husband Brooklyn Beckham
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham took fans inside an intimate shower moment with them.
The actress, 30, went fully nude in a sultry snapshot under the water, which her husband, 26, admitted to taking.
In the image, Peltz flashed the camera a cheeky smile as she showed off her toned tummy and tiny waist. She shampooed her hair, while a towel was carefully placed so that it concealed her b------.
Her designer husband took to the comments section to boast about how he was present for the photoshoot, writing, "I took that photo," with three winking emojis.
The Lola actress captioned the photo, "scrubbbbaa," with a bath, bubbles and pink bow emojis.
While some social media users complimented her lean physique, others seemed disturbed as to why she shared such an intimate moment on Instagram.
"Sorry but what it this and why is it not in your private gallery lmao," one person said, while another claimed she was "desperately seeking" attention.
This is not the first photo series that David Beckham's eldest son — who studied photography at Parsons School of Design — has taken of his woman. On March 26, she shared an Instagram carousel of images snapped by Brooklyn. She was shot from a birds-eye view, wearing a white robe with a pair of black lace underwear peeking through.
Nicola is no stranger to sharing semi-nude snapshots. In February, the film star posted a topless mirror selfie, wrapping her arms around her chest to cover her n------. In one image, she turned to the side, flaunting her exterior and toned legs in tights as she posed without a top.
Brooklyn supported his wife from the comments section, writing, "Beautiful," with two red hearts.
Although the famous couple seems to be in good spirits, Nicola's recent social media post comes off the heels of her husband's drama with his younger brother Romeo.
Romeo is dating Kim Turnbull, who was allegedly romantically linked to Brooklyn prior.
A source told TMZ earlier this month that Romeo and Brooklyn are not on speaking terms, and the married couple don't think Kim is a good fit for him.
Brooklyn and Nicola have opted out of several family events recently, including David's black tie 50th birthday party at Cipriani in Downtown Miami on March 30. They stayed home from Brooklyn's mother Victoria's fashion show the same month, as well as an Inter Miami CF game in their hometown of Los Angeles (soccer star David co-owns the Florida team).
The youngest Beckham sibling, Cruz, defended Romeo in the comments section of his Instagram this month. One person wrote, "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex too? Cool," to which he clarified, "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."