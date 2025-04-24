Nicola Peltz Bares It All in Steamy Shower Photos Taken by Her Husband Brooklyn Beckham

The actress, 30, went fully nude in a sultry snapshot under the water, which her husband, 26, admitted to taking.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham took fans inside an intimate shower moment with them.

In the image, Peltz flashed the camera a cheeky smile as she showed off her toned tummy and tiny waist. She shampooed her hair, while a towel was carefully placed so that it concealed her b------.

Her designer husband took to the comments section to boast about how he was present for the photoshoot, writing, "I took that photo," with three winking emojis.

The Lola actress captioned the photo, "scrubbbbaa," with a bath, bubbles and pink bow emojis.