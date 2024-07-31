Distraught Nicola Peltz Sues Dog Groomer After Pet's Death, Claims Employee Has History of 'Malicious Abuse' Against Animals
Nicola Peltz is taking legal action against HoundSpa in Westchester, NY, claiming her beloved Chihuahua Nala passed away just hours after a traumatic incident at the grooming company.
According to the model, the pooch was "perfectly healthy" before seeing the groomer but "came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath" after her last treatment in their mobile van, where they were looked after by a groomer named Jony Ceballos.
The star brought her pet to the vet, where before her passing, it was discovered Nala had fluid in her lungs, neurological issues and a rapid heart rate.
Peltz, 29, claimed Ceballos has a history of "intentional and malicious abuse of dogs." She also is taking aim at owner Deborah "Deb" Gittleman for keeping Ceballos employed when they have had other mistreatment complaints against them.
While the Bates Motel alum is obviously in shambles over her loss, she said Nala's death has also taken a toll on her other dog, Angel, claiming the canine barks loudly and shakes when left alone.
"I've dedicated most of my life to saving dogs and I can't in good conscience let this horrifying act happen to more families," Peltz stated of why she's suing. "I will work for changes and laws to help make sure no one else ever has to experience this heartbreak."
The blonde beauty mourned her devastating loss on Instagram in a June 15 upload.
- Victoria Beckham Shockingly Rejects the Thought of Becoming a Grandmother: 'It's Not Happening Just Yet'
- Nicola Peltz-Beckham Feels 'Lucky' to Have 'Incredible' Victoria Beckham as a Mother-in-Law: 'I'm Blessed'
- Victoria Beckham Dances With Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz During Bahamas Vacation: Watch the Cute Moment
"This has been the hardest month of my life. I can’t even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels," she wrote, referring to how she lost a relative just weeks earlier. "Her life was taken away from her way too soon. She was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for 9 years through everything."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Please be careful who you send your dogs to because you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. 1 day without Nala on earth feels like an eternity," Peltz said. "I wish I could have her back in my arms."
Peltz's husband, Brooklyn Beckham, 25, also paid tribute to the pup on social media and hinted at his frustration with the groomer.
"Dear Nala, we miss you so much. You were unexpectedly taken from way us [sic] too soon and hope others don’t experience a loss after something as simple as a grooming," he wrote on Instagram.
"You were the cutest little baby girl and we will always think of you," he added. "We know you are looking and barking down on us x 💔We love you so much and miss you beyond."
The New York Post reported on the lawsuit.