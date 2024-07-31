OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nicola Peltz
OK LogoNEWS

Distraught Nicola Peltz Sues Dog Groomer After Pet's Death, Claims Employee Has History of 'Malicious Abuse' Against Animals

Photo of Nicola Peltz and an image of her with her dog Nala
Source: mega;@nicolapeltz/instagram

Nicola Peltz claimed her pup was 'hyperventilating' when it left the groomer.

By:

Jul. 31 2024, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nicola Peltz is taking legal action against HoundSpa in Westchester, NY, claiming her beloved Chihuahua Nala passed away just hours after a traumatic incident at the grooming company.

According to the model, the pooch was "perfectly healthy" before seeing the groomer but "came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath" after her last treatment in their mobile van, where they were looked after by a groomer named Jony Ceballos.

Article continues below advertisement
nicola peltz sues dog groomer pets death employee abuse
Source: @nicolapeltz/instagram

Nicola Peltz is suing HoundSpa, a dog grooming company in New York, over her dog Nala's death.

The star brought her pet to the vet, where before her passing, it was discovered Nala had fluid in her lungs, neurological issues and a rapid heart rate.

Article continues below advertisement

Peltz, 29, claimed Ceballos has a history of "intentional and malicious abuse of dogs." She also is taking aim at owner Deborah "Deb" Gittleman for keeping Ceballos employed when they have had other mistreatment complaints against them.

While the Bates Motel alum is obviously in shambles over her loss, she said Nala's death has also taken a toll on her other dog, Angel, claiming the canine barks loudly and shakes when left alone.

Article continues below advertisement
nicola peltz sues dog groomer pets death employee abuse
Source: @nicolapeltz/instagram

The model's pooch died just hours after it was treated by HoundSpa in June.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've dedicated most of my life to saving dogs and I can't in good conscience let this horrifying act happen to more families," Peltz stated of why she's suing. "I will work for changes and laws to help make sure no one else ever has to experience this heartbreak."

The blonde beauty mourned her devastating loss on Instagram in a June 15 upload.

Article continues below advertisement
nicola peltz sues dog groomer pets death employee abuse
Source: mega

Peltz said groomer Jony Ceballos should not have been allowed to work at the company due to their alleged history of dog abuse.

MORE ON:
Nicola Peltz
Article continues below advertisement

"This has been the hardest month of my life. I can’t even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels," she wrote, referring to how she lost a relative just weeks earlier. "Her life was taken away from her way too soon. She was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for 9 years through everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Please be careful who you send your dogs to because you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. 1 day without Nala on earth feels like an eternity," Peltz said. "I wish I could have her back in my arms."

Peltz's husband, Brooklyn Beckham, 25, also paid tribute to the pup on social media and hinted at his frustration with the groomer.

"Dear Nala, we miss you so much. You were unexpectedly taken from way us [sic] too soon and hope others don’t experience a loss after something as simple as a grooming," he wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
nicola peltz sues dog groomer pets death employee abuse
Source: @nicolapeltz/instagram

The actress and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, mourned their loss via social media posts.

Article continues below advertisement

"You were the cutest little baby girl and we will always think of you," he added. "We know you are looking and barking down on us x 💔We love you so much and miss you beyond."

The New York Post reported on the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.