Distraught Nicola Peltz Sues Dog Groomer After Pet's Death, Claims Employee Has History of 'Malicious Abuse' Against Animals

Nicola Peltz is taking legal action against HoundSpa in Westchester, NY, claiming her beloved Chihuahua Nala passed away just hours after a traumatic incident at the grooming company.

According to the model, the pooch was "perfectly healthy" before seeing the groomer but "came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath" after her last treatment in their mobile van, where they were looked after by a groomer named Jony Ceballos.