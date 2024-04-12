O.J. Simpson 'Is Guilty': Kato Kaelin Still 'Really Believes' Late Athlete Murdered Ex-Wife Nicole Brown and Friend Ron Goldman
Kato Kaelin won't let up on his belief that O.J. Simpson is guilty of murder, even after the late athlete's death.
Just hours after news broke on Thursday, April 11, that Simpson lost his battle with cancer at age 76 one day prior, the radio and television personality appeared on Fox News to share his thoughts on the infamous slayings of the Buffalo Bills alum's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.
"My opinion was I think he's guilty. I have that opinion, and I still believe that today," Kato declared while speaking on Jesse Watters Primetime nearly 30 years after he testified as a witness in the murder trial.
"On his deathbed, I don't know if he said a penance or not — but I really believe he is guilty — and if he made peace with God or not," continued Kato, who was living in Nicole's guest house at the time she and Ronald were stabbed to death outside of her California estate.
Nicole was just 35 when she was killed. Ronald was a 25-year-old restaurant waiter.
Kato expressed hope O.J.'s death would draw attention back to the two souls lost in 1994, not reignite the years-long debate of whether the NFL star should have been locked up and been declared guilty of the crime.
"I cherish memories of Nicole — you know, she was a beacon of light. She really was. She was bright. She was funny. And… people shouldn't forget that. It's really about two young, beautiful people that were murdered," he somberly stated, noting he didn't consider O.J. a "close friend," rather someone he just "hung out" with.
Elsewhere on Thursday, Kato appeared on NewsNation's Banfield, where he admitted "there never really will be closure" for Nicole and Ronald's families because the two victims "can't be brought back to life."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It goes on forever," he said, emphasizing his belief that the infamous case will live on for years after O.J.'s passing.
Kato was quick to speak out via his own social media profiles after news broke the legendary running back died after a short battle with cancer.
“Foremost, I’d like to express my condolences to the children, to Sydney and Justin, to Jason and Arnelle. They lost their father, and that is never easy. I wish to express my love and compassion to the Goldmans, to [Ronald's parents] Fred and to Kim. I hope you find closure," he expressed.
Kato added: "And finally, to the family of the beautiful Nicole Brown Simpson, may we always cherish her memories. Nicole was a beacon of light that burned bright, and may we never forget her."