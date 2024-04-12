O.J. Simpson 'Is Guilty': Kato Kaelin Still 'Really Believes' Late Athlete Murdered Ex-Wife Nicole Brown and Friend Ron Goldman

Kato Kaelin won't let up on his belief that O.J. Simpson is guilty of murder, even after the late athlete's death.

Just hours after news broke on Thursday, April 11, that Simpson lost his battle with cancer at age 76 one day prior, the radio and television personality appeared on Fox News to share his thoughts on the infamous slayings of the Buffalo Bills alum's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.